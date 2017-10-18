NSW seniors set to save on groceries

New South Wales seniors can apply for a new discount on groceries.

NEW South Wales seniors can save an average of $200 each year on their groceries, due to new discounts secured by the State Government.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian and Minister for Ageing Tanya Davies have announced NSW Seniors Card holders were eligible for a 5% discount on Woolworths WISH eGift cards, which can be used on purchases across the Woolworths Group.

"We know for people living on fixed incomes every dollar counts,” Ms Berejiklian said.

"As a government we are committed to driving down the cost of living, especially for seniors, who contribute so much to our communities.”

The discounts have been announced in addition to a $50 increase in energy rebates, to a total of $285, average CTP green slip savings of $120 per year and public transport concessions.

Mrs Davies said the discount would make a big difference to the more than 1.5million Senior Card holders across the state.

"We want to make it as easy as possible for seniors to access fresh food and other essential items that may be difficult to transport,” Mrs Davies said.

"This partnership could save seniors an average of $200 per person on their annual grocery bill, not to mention further discounts on home delivery, clothing and household items from Big W, and mobile phone and insurance products.”

She said New South Wales was the only state to implement such a discount and she encouraged everyone eligible to make the most of the new agreement.

To access discounts or apply for a NSW Seniors Card, visit the website seniorscard.nsw.gov.au or phone 137788.