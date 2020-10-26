An officially endorsed gender fluidity training course for public school teachers that tells them not to inform parents if their student "comes out" is still being offered by the NSW Teachers Federation.

Despite telling The Daily Telegraph last week the webinar had been pulled from the accredited teacher training courses, education bosses have since backtracked, admitting they were wrong.

And Education Minister Sarah Mitchell was forced to correct the official record in NSW parliament about the matter, saying her earlier statements on the controversial course were in error.

Education Minister Sarah Mitchell was not informed the course was still being offered. Picture: Richard Dobson

The course, dubbed the "LGBTIQ Inclusive Schools" course, tells teachers "gender is a social construct", instructs them to put "trans flags" up in classrooms and warns them not to tell school counsellors or parents if a student "comes out".

The course also tells educators to go to the union for links to articles encouraging teenagers to "Play with Your Gender Expression", including explicit instructions on "tucking your penis" and buying "binders" online to flatten chests.

The body that authorises the teacher training courses, the NSW Education Standards Authority, said it had made a "factual error" about the course last week.

"LGBTIQ Inclusive Schools" was not closed by the NSW Teachers Federation," CEO Paul Martin said.

"NESA acknowledges also incorrectly advising the minister regarding the status of this course offered by the NSW Teachers Federation.

"NESA has apologised unreservedly for the error."

One Nation MP Mark Latham, who revealed the contents of the course that has sparked community uproar, said if a public servant causes a minister to mislead parliament "they should be out the door".

Originally published as NSW teachers asked to keep quiet on gender fluid students