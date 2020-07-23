NSW towns with the most JobKeeper recipients

New analysis of NSW recipients of the JobKeeper plan has revealed the areas of the state most reliant on the initiative.

Byron and Tweed LGAs recorded the highest percentage of businesses relying on JobKeeper, with 60.39 and 47.79 per cent respectively.

Byron businesses have been the hardest hit by the pandemic with 60 per cent on JobKeeper. Picture: Brook Mitchell/Getty Images

"About 35% of Australian businesses have applied for JobKeeper and the payment supports 28% of the employed workforce, so the subsidy is fundamental to the economy right now," Taylor Fry Principal Alan Greenfield said.

"However, as we look to our tourist regions the reliance on JobKeeper increases substantially," he said.

While the Sydney CBD had the most applications for JobKeeper, in proportion to the large amount of registered business in the area the city is far from the worst effected, the analysis from Taylor Fry shows.

29.89 per cent of businesses in the CBD filed JobKeeper applications.

Of the inner city areas, Waverley had the highest proportion of businesses on JobKeeper, at 43.04 per cent.

"Inner city businesses skew heavily towards white-collar professions and larger organisations and these businesses are just less likely to be receiving JobKeeper," Mr Greenfield said.

"In some cases, it's because businesses are stable enough to weather the storm and in other situations it's a case of revenues falling a lot, but not quite 30%", Mr Greenfield said.

"In our CBDs, it's the small businesses supporting the functioning of modern life who are reliant on JobKeeper - the cafes, dry cleaners, shoe repairers. They've seen business completely dry up, with no respite on the horizon as white-collar professionals show no signs of returning anytime soon".

The Blue Mountains have one of the largest proportions of JobKeeper.

Outer Sydney tourist hot spots are relying the most on JobKeeper to stay afloat.

The Blue Mountains had one of the highest proportions of JobKeeper businesses in the state at 45.28 per cent.

Most coastal areas south of Sydney had high proportions of businesses on JobKeeper.

In Shellharbour 45.34 per cent of businesses are reliant on JobKeeper, Shoalhaven has 43.83 per cent and Eurobodalla has 43.67 per cent.

Originally published as NSW towns with the most JobKeeper recipients