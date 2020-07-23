NSW’s richest and poorest postcodes revealed

Residents of Sydney's richest suburbs are raking in a whopping average income of $178,882 as NSW's poorest nab just $33,897 each year, as new data shows the staggering divide.

Double Bay and Edgecliff are home to Sydney's richest residents, while Bogan Gate and Capoopeta near Orange in the state's mid-west have some of the poorest NSW residents, new tax return data reveals.

The affluent locals of the 2028 Double Bay postcode are the richest in NSW, recording an average taxable income of $242,428, according to the new data released by the Australian Taxation Office.

Residents of Sydney’s wealthiest suburbs earn five times more than the poorest.

The new figures, which are calculated on the 2017-18 income returns of residents, show Sydney's second highest income earners live in the 2027 postcode stretching through Darling Point, Point Piper and Edgecliff.

On average these residents earn an eye-watering $198,828 each year.

The beachside eastern suburbs were also home to third wealthiest suburb in Sydney, with residents of the 2023 postcode of Bellevue Hill bringing home an average income of $193,440 each.

The suburbs of Vaucluse, Watsons Bay and Dover Heights (2030), and Hunters Hill and Woolwich (2110) also had some of the fattest incomes in NSW.

Water view suburbs on the north shore including Mosman (2088) and Northbridge (2063), plus the eastern suburb of Woollahra (2025) also fared much better than the rest of the NSW, which residents earning an average of more than $160,000.

Residents of Northbridge raked in an average of $160,000 a year.

A favourite for the elite, the 2108 postcode covering Palm Beach, Great Mackerel Beach, Currawong Beach and Coasters Retreat, was the ninth wealthiest in NSW.

The northern beaches postcode of 2092, covering Seaforth, had the 10th highest average income in NSW, with residents raking in $142,000.

Some of Sydney’s richest also live on the north coast in the affluent Palm Beach.

At the end of the spectrum, NSW's poorest postcodes are earning five times less than the wealthiest, with incomes averaging just $33,897.

The 2876 postcode covering suburbs near Orange including Bogan Gate, Botfields, Gunningbland and Nelungaloo took the unadmirable title of poorest in the state, with residents earning $31,066 a year on average.

Bogan Gate in regional NSW is among the suburbs in the poorest postcode in NSW.

Hamlets in the postcode 2371, west of Grafton in northern NSW, were also among the worst off, earning an average of just $32,737.

Residents in the regional 2399 Biniguy, Milguy and Pallamallawa postcode along with the 2424 Cundle Flat and Caffreys Flat postcode earned an average of between $32,995 and $33,301.

People who lived in the 2475, 2395, 2361, 2469, 2842 and 2386 postcodes were also among the 10 poorest in NSW, earning between $33,993 and $35,391 on average.

Originally published as NSW's richest and poorest postcodes revealed

Residents in the elite Sydney suburb of Double Bay earn the highest incomes in NSW.