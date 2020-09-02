Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A hotel once sung about by country music legend Slim Dusty is up for sale - here's how to get your hands on it, if buying pubs is your thing!
A hotel once sung about by country music legend Slim Dusty is up for sale - here's how to get your hands on it, if buying pubs is your thing!
Property

Cheers to that! You can buy a pub made famous by Slim Dusty

by Raphaella Saroukos
2nd Sep 2020 3:27 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AN OUTBACK hotel once sung about by Slim Dusty, and currently owned by a former reality television star, is up for sale.

The Top Springs Hotel, 606km from Darwin and 424km from the NT / WA border, is listed for $3 million by Nutrien Harcourts in Katherine.

It is currently owned by cattle baron Milton Jones, the star of the 2010 reality television show Keeping Up with the Joneses, who also owns Coolibah Station.

It is a 2.9 acre freehold property with 29 rooms, camping grounds, a fuel station, a bar, full restaurant kitchen, an outdoor bar space and more.

Top Springs Hotel at the crossroads of the Buntine Hwy and Buchanan Hwy is for sale for $3 million. Picture: SUPPLIED
Top Springs Hotel at the crossroads of the Buntine Hwy and Buchanan Hwy is for sale for $3 million. Picture: SUPPLIED

Nutrien Harcourts agent Olivia Thompson described the hotel as the Northern Territory's version of the iconic Birdsville Hotel in Queensland.

"Top Springs Hotel has a Slim Dusty song (Top Springs) written about it. How many places have that?" she said.

"It's one of those destinations where people drive forever to get to, to go 'we've made it'. It's in the middle of nowhere. It's a thriving business. It doesn't have any competition, and it's never going to have any competition.

Ms Thompson said it had an established local clientele and plenty of opportunity to grow its tourism reputation.

raphaella.saroukos@news.com.au

 

Originally published as NT hotel once sung about by Slim Dusty up for sale

slim dusty top springs hotel

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Explained: Paperless prescriptions from your doctor

        Premium Content Explained: Paperless prescriptions from your doctor

        News THERE are two ways your doctor will be able to issue prescriptions without the use of paper from now on.

        Hospital staff 'treated as punching bags’, claims union

        Premium Content Hospital staff 'treated as punching bags’, claims union

        News THE Health Services Union has raised concerns over security arrangements at Lismore...

        Alstonville resident has one wheely good way to raise funds

        Premium Content Alstonville resident has one wheely good way to raise funds

        News Stephanie Schultz is cycling on her unicycle to raise much needed charity funds

        Former cult leader identified as murder victim

        Premium Content Former cult leader identified as murder victim

        News CHEN Czarnecki was a former leader of the secretive religious sect known for its...