Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Export block of AstraZeneca doses will not affect the pace of vaccine rollout: Hunt
News

NT’s first AstraZeneca vaccine shipment to arrive next week

by Natasha Emeck
5th Mar 2021 3:45 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE first shipment of the AstraZeneca vaccine will arrive in the Northern Territory in a matter of days with 1440 doses to begin rolling out immediately, Chief Minister Michael Gunner says.

Chief Minister Michael Gunner has confirmed the NT will receive its first shipment of 1440 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine next week.

"It means we have secured a combined 1800 vaccine doses for both Pfizer and AstraZeneca, which will easily allow us to complete phase one a within five weeks from today," he said.

natasha.emeck@news.com.au


Originally published as NT's first AstraZeneca vaccine shipment to arrive next week

More Stories

astrazeneca vaccine coronavirus editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How $4000 was washed through pokies in 60 minutes

        Premium Content How $4000 was washed through pokies in 60 minutes

        News A secret report into money laundering through NSW pokies is being finalised as the state cabinet prepares for war over a proposed cashless gaming card.

        COVID SCHOOL RULES: Find out what’s changed

        Premium Content COVID SCHOOL RULES: Find out what’s changed

        Education From Monday, parents and schools across NSW will have a new set of coronavirus...

        We’re fast becoming an unaffordable rich ‘enclave’

        Premium Content We’re fast becoming an unaffordable rich ‘enclave’

        Business OPINION: Workers on average wages are being shut-out of the housing and rental...

        Designer bags, fast cars: Grounded richlisters spend big

        Designer bags, fast cars: Grounded richlisters spend big

        Property This is how the super-rich 1 per cent in Queensland have survived