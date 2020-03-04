Menu
It has also called on the state government to pursue a federal repeal of Commonwealth prohibitions on nuclear facilities by making representations to Canberra.
Nuclear energy back on the table as NSW MPs force debate

by Anna Caldwell
4th Mar 2020 10:19 AM
A NSW PARLIAMENT upper house committee will today recommend the state supports a repeal of laws that ban uranium mining and nuclear facilities in NSW.

It has also called on the state government to pursue a federal repeal of Commonwealth prohibitions on nuclear facilities by making representations to Canberra.

The highly anticipated upper house committee inquiry into Mark Latham's legislation to repeal the state's ban on uranium mining and nuclear facilities will post its findings today, recommending that the legislation is debated.

 

An aerial view of the nuclear reactor facility at Lucas Heights in Sydney. Picture: NearMap
The findings, as foreshadowed in The Daily Telegraph last Friday are highly positive of the nuclear industry and note it is a possible solution to tackling emissions.

The report has declared nuclear power is a "compelling technology that may be useful in energy policy".

The findings acknowledge nuclear would result in net zero emissions, a secure and reliable energy supply and an ability to support a competitive and industrial manufacturing economy.

The findings state emerging nuclear technologies have benefited from reactor safety and design advancement and are significantly lower risk than early technologies.

Mark Latham called for the report. Picture: Christian Gilles
The recommendations also include a workforce gap analysis to identify the state's workforce capabilities, skills and expertise needed to support a future nuclear power industry in NSW.

The committee also recommends NSW chief scientists report to the NSW government on broader developments in nuclear energy on a regular basis and that the state's department of planning monitor the commercialisation of small modular reactors.

The report was chaired by Liberal MP Taylor Martin.

It is understood there will be a dissenting statement from Labor MPs on the committee - this has not yet been obtained by The Daily Telegraph.

Gladys Berejiklian, John Barilaro and Matt Kean are caught up in the nuclear debate as the NSW Government looks at the state’s energy options. Cartoon: Terry Pontikos
Taylor Martin chaired the committee.
