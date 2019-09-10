Number crunching for rugby grand final

TOP PLAYER: Wollongbar-Alstonville five-eighth Ben Damen gets an arm free against Lennox Head in FNC rugby Saturday.

Five-eighth

Ben Damen (Wollongbar- Alstonville) v Vitori Buatava (Casuarina)

Damen is the current NSW Country five-eighth while Buatava once played a handful of international games for Fiji.

Both have strong kicking games and can provide match-winning passes out wide when they run the ball.

Buatava set up the winning try in the preliminary final against Ballina last weekend while Damen is still widely regarded as the best player in the competition.

Fullback

Sam Kerry (Wollongbar- Alstonville) v Casey Calder (Casuarina)

Kerry has a habit of playing well in the big games and can score multiple tries if the opposition give him any room to move.

Calder provides an extra spark for Casuarina and he pulled off two try-saving tackles against the bigger Ballina winger Romulo Leweniqila in the preliminary final.

A dangerous prospect when he runs the ball and will have to be at his best again defensively with multiple threats coming at him from the Wollongbar backline.

No 8

Hamish Mould (Wollongbar-Alstonville) v Mitch Planten (Casuarina)

Mould is a hard-working player who can give teams plenty of grief at the breakdown while Planten uses brute strength to steam-roll opposition players.

Mould copped an absolute hiding physically in the grand final last year but kept turning up for more.

If Planten is switched on he could inspire his forwards to dominate which is Casuarina's best chances of pulling off a major upset.