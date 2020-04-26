Nurse abused after dobbing in neighbour

Warning: Explicit language

A nurse in the UK was left "shaking like a leaf" after a lockdown-flouting neighbour spat on her car and verbally abused her.

Shocking video footage obtained by The Sun shows frontline coronavirus worker Sofia Shearman being subjected to a vile torrent of abuse from a man a few doors up.

Trevor Noakes, 49, was filmed coughing and spitting on her car before unleashing an X-rated rant at her from the street.

He has since been convicted and given a suspended jail sentence.

He was furious Sofia, 40, a mum of two including a four-year-old disabled son, outed him for having a boozy barbecue in the garden during the strict COVID-19 lockdown.

Sofia Shearman was petrified when her neighbour spat on her car and yelled foul abuse. Picture: The Sun

She caught her neighbour's expletive-laden rant on camera. Picture: The Sun.

The petrified nurse filmed the abuse from her window as her two young children slept inside.

After spluttering over her car, which she uses to travel to work at a GP surgery in Birmingham (northwest of London), Noakes shouts at Sofia: "Come on.

"You're nothing but a f*****g clown.

"Get back in your flea-ridden flat with your flea-ridden f****g dogs and mind your own business and f**k off.

"You're nothing but a waste of f*****g space.

He then coughs and spits on her car door handle again, before screaming; "Coughing over your f****g handle.

"Yeah, take a f****g picture."

When the one-minute thirty-second attack seemed to come to an end, unemployed Noakes kicked Sofia's car on the way back to his house.

The incident happened on April 15 - a day after Sofia uploaded a picture to Facebook of Noakes, revellers and children in his back garden drinking alcohol and having a barbecue.

Sofia said: "It was so intimidating and there were further incidents after that.

"The picture I uploaded to Facebook had children blanked out and I went out of my way to make sure they weren't identified.

"I just wanted to warn people about the dangers of why flouting lockdown rules is so serious. I've seen first-hand how this virus is killing people.

"The abuse was terrifying and I was made to feel so bad, even being told I was spreading COVID-19 because of my work as a nurse.

Well aware Ms Shearman was filming and taking pictures, Mr Noakes continued to hurl abuse at her from the sidewalk. Picture: The Sun.

"It's just me and two young children in the house, including my boy who is disabled, so it left me fearing for my safety. I was shaking like a leaf."

Cops were called and arrested Noakes, who was later charged and pleaded guilty in court to criminal damage and a public order offence.

He was handed a 10-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months and ordered to pay £300 (AU$581) compensation.

Noakes told The Sun: "I paid a price for it, it was a stupid thing to do, I saw red. I was angry at her for putting pictures of children on social media."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Nurse abused after dobbing in neighbour