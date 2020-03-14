Nurse by day, pageant queen by weekend

Most days she’s a busy special oncology nurse at a busy hospital – but Charlotte Cush often swaps her uniform to strut her stuff.

MOST days she's a busy special oncology nurse at Gold Coast University Hospital - but Charlotte Cush often swaps her uniform to strut her stuff on pageant stages around the world.

"Most people's perception of pageants is a focus on beauty and self-promotion, however these are misconceptions that belong back in the '80s," the leggy brunette tells ATG.

The confident personality won the Ms Galaxy Australia national final held on the Gold Coast last weekend.

She previously claimed the 2018 Miss Hawaiian Tropic, 2016 Miss Supercars and was in the top five Internationals at Swimsuit USA 2019. but she firmly set her sights on the Galaxy Australia competition.

Special oncology nurse at Gold Coast University Hospital Charlotte Cush won Ms. Galaxy Australia at the national final hosted on the Gold Coast. Picture: Supplied

"I entered because l wanted a new challenge and I knew that this pageant had a very specific focus on the winners making a measurable contribution to their community and not just winning a crown or title."

Thankfully there were no behind-the-scene dramas at the final.

"At the Swimsuit USA International competition only a few minutes before I stepped on stage my dress was trashed by a competitor and covered in concealer.

"This time at the Miss Galaxy Australia final l can thankfully say the ladies were very kind and supported each other."

Charlotte Cush. Photo: Supplied

The health worker says fitting it all in is difficult but co-workers and patients lap up her alter-ego.

"It is a real struggle to get a balance, but that is only because of my time. I work Monday to Friday and compete at events in the evening and weekends. My work colleagues and especially my patients love to hear about my life outside of work as it's something that most people don't even experience or have exposure too.

"It is also a little bit of escapism for people that are experiencing a challenging time with their health."

Charlotte will represent Australia at the Galaxy International Pageant in at Chicago in July.