Nurse charged with forgery

A COAST nurse is facing court charged with forgery after Australia's health regulations agency allegedly had problems tracking her down.

It's alleged that Charlotte Emma Price, 30, uttered a forged document and attempted fraud at Sippy Downs between August and September this year.

Ms Price faced Maroochydore Magistrates Court today charged with forgery and uttering, uttering a forged document and attempted fraud- dishonestly gain benefit.

Defence lawyer David Crews asked that his client's bail condition to report to police weekly be removed however Magistrate Rod Madsen refused.

"If I remember correctly this lady is working as a nurse or something like that and she's from overseas and she has been working interstate at times," Mr Madsen said.

"These are allegations I realise but AHPRA (Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency) had problems tracking her and getting onto her and investigating these and some other offences.

"So it might be the plan to make sure doesn't get to far away and that people know where she is."

Mr Crews said the charges were unusual and he was reluctant to deal with them today.

The case was adjourned to December 9.