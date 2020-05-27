Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Politics

Nurses, police, teachers miss out as Premier freezes wages

by James O’Doherty
27th May 2020 12:25 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Frontline healthcare workers, police officers, and other public servants will not get a scheduled 2.5 per cent pay rise this year, with the state government freezing public sector wages for 12 months.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the decision hasn't been taken lightly, but NSW needs "every spare dollar" to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The wage freeze will save the government $3 billion.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian has justified a wage freeze for public servants - including frontline healthcare heroes - by saying their jobs remain safe.

Ms Berejiklian said she is "deeply grateful to all our frontline workers" but they need to cop a wage freeze to support the state's economy.

"Just don't have a pay rise for the next 12 months, that's all we're saying," she said.

Asked how a nurse would feel about the decision, Ms Berejiklian said: "We've actually supported our healthcare workers by keeping (COVID-19) rates low"

Treasurer Dominic Perrottet said this wage freeze is not an effective cut, because inflation rates are expected to plummet.

Originally published as Nurses, police, teachers miss out as Premier freezes wages

More Stories

editors picks nsw nsw premier gladys berejiklian pay politics public servants

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Miner, 30, who died while sick with virus tested after death

        Miner, 30, who died while sick with virus tested after death

        News IT HAS been confirmed the man with COVID-19 who died at Blackwater was a miner.

        Accused hit-and-run killer to remain behind bars

        premium_icon Accused hit-and-run killer to remain behind bars

        Crime The man accused of killing a dad in a hit-and-run was refused bail

        Major Coast music festival axed

        premium_icon Major Coast music festival axed

        Entertainment Another major Gold Coast music festival has been axed

        NAMED: 15+ people to appear at Tweed Court today

        premium_icon NAMED: 15+ people to appear at Tweed Court today

        Crime Here is everyone listed for court today