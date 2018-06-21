Nursing home evacuated after fire in Tweed Heads

More than 100 residents have been evacuated from a Tweed Heads nursing home following an electrical fire. & Rescue NSW Photo: Trevor Veale

MORE than 100 residents have been evacuated from a Tweed Heads nursing home following an electrical fire.

A Fire and Rescue NSW spokesperson said firies responded to an automatic fire alarm at Bangalor Retreat in Stott St about 12.40pm.

Once inside they found a small electrical fire in a level two unit.

The spokesperson said the fire was extinguished within five minutes but operations were ongoing to see if the fire had spread.

An ambulance was called as a precautionary measure however it is understood no one has been injured.

Fire crews from Tweed Heads, Banora Point and Kingscliff attended the scene.

The fire comes just two days after three people have been taken to hospital after a fire tore through a home at West Tweed early on Monday morning.

NSW Fire and Rescue Services issued a warning earlier this week for residents to take heed during the cold snap, with heaters, electric blankets and cooking the main cause of house fires.