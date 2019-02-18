Menu
NYPD officer accused of telling cops to shoot rapper 50 Cent
NYPD officer told cops ‘to shoot 50 Cent’

by Staff writer
18th Feb 2019 8:21 AM

A VETERAN NYPD officer is under investigation for allegedly telling his colleagues to shoot rapper 50 Cent on sight.

The comment was made last June when the In Da Club singer was scheduled to attend an NYPD boxing match in the Bronx, TMZ reports.

According to police sources, Commanding Officer Emanuel Gonzalez said, "Shoot him on sight". But it was a joke, the sources added.

It turns out 50 cent and Gonzalez have a history.

 

According to the NY Daily News, which broke the story, a month earlier Gonzalez filed an aggravated harassment complaint claiming 50 Cent threatened him on Instagram.

50 Cent had accused Gonzalez of "shaking down" the owner of one of his club hangouts.

The star wrote on his Instagram, "Get the strap" - slang for gun. After that, Gonzalez says the rapper's followers made threats of violence against him.

50 Cent has responded to the Daily News article on Instagram saying, "I take this threat very seriously," and he is consulting with his legal counsel all the while posting a photo of Emanuel Gonzalez.

A rep for the singer told TMZ: "Mr. Jackson takes this threat very seriously and is consulting with his legal counsel regarding his options going forward. He is concerned that he was not previously advised of this threat by the NYPD and even more concerned that Gonzalez continues to carry a badge and a gun."

