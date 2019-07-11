Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Business

NZ watchdog takes on Westpac over cards

11th Jul 2019 4:21 PM

New Zealand's commerce commission has filed proceedings in court against Westpac's local arm for breaching consumer law by withholding key information from clients.

Westpac said last year that it did not disclose key details to 19,000 personal credit card customers when they first took out their credit card between May 2017 and March 2018, the commission said in a statement on Thursday.

The watchdog is seeking an order for return of costs of borrowing and statutory damages to affected borrowers.

Westpac was not immediately available to respond to a request for comment.

banks westpac

Top Stories

    Benny Looker rides Sacred Day to victory in Grafton Cup

    premium_icon Benny Looker rides Sacred Day to victory in Grafton Cup

    Racing Carnival Leading Northern Rivers jockey wins $160,000 July Carnival feature

    • 11th Jul 2019 4:12 PM
    Michael Hill underpaid employees millions

    premium_icon Michael Hill underpaid employees millions

    Business The jeweller owes staff millions

    The new $200,000 vehicle you'll see rolling around the Tweed

    premium_icon The new $200,000 vehicle you'll see rolling around the Tweed

    Crime The vehicle was handed over by the State Government this morning.

    Teen punched by cop before festival death, inquest hears

    premium_icon Teen punched by cop before festival death, inquest hears

    Health Witness recounts a cop punching Nathan Tran before his death