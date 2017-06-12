OAM honour strikes a big chord

FOR a man used to hitting all the right notes, a letter informing him he'd been selected as a Queen's Birthday recipient certainly struck a chord.

Nominated for an Order of Australia medal for services to choral and jazz, Chillingham's Harlie Axford said he was surprised by the honour.

"I'm very flattered to have been considered,” Mr Axford said.

"There's certainly people as deserving as myself, but I'm extremely humbled.”

The honour is a culmination of a life-long labour of love for Mr Axford, who has been bringing music to the community's ears for five decades.

After founding the Mount Cotton Drama Group in 1974, Mr Axford's achievements are matched only by his dedication.

From founding a vocal jazz ensemble while a lecturer at QUT in 1981, to being a member of the Pacific Jazzmen Ensemble from 1984-1987, to becoming a Patron of the Harlie Axford Foundation in 2014, Mr Axford has delicately nurtured his craft.

Relocating to Chillingham in the late 1990s, Mr Axford became a member of the town's community association in 2001, and founded the Chillingham Voices Community Choir in 2008, where he remains its musical director.