Oasis in Oxley Cove estate

Aisling Brennan
| 26th Jul 2017 11:26 AM
14 Midship Court, Banora Point
14 Midship Court, Banora Point Contributed

THIS four-bedroom waterfront property in the exclusive Oxley Cove estate is a dream location for boat users.

Seller Joyce Beattie said the property was ideal for any size boat, with direct ocean access, a boat ramp with an electric winch and deep water frontage.

"It's absolutely delightful on the water when the weather is perfect,” Ms Beattie said.

"It's a very easy house to live in and it's facing the right way.”

There's plenty of room for entertaining friends and family in the formal and informal living areas or enjoying some sunshine in the outdoor entertaining and recreation area, which includes a covered barbecue and outdoor shower.

The master bedroom with ensuite overlooks the fenced fibreglass in-ground pool and waterfront.

The second bedroom has a built-in desk and cabinetry.

All bedrooms have built-in robes.

The double remote garage has plenty of storage in the loft.

The property also offers plenty of secured parking space to keep an extra vehicle, boat or caravan, with the sellers even storing a small sea plane on site in the 5m high, open boat shed.

Conveniently located near Banora Village and Tweed City, this property is less than 10 minutes drive from schools, a hospital, beaches, the Gold Coast Airport, golf and bowls clubs.

Address: 14 Midship Court, Banora Point

Agent: DJ Stringer, David Stringer M: 0418 150 731

Features: Waterfront residence in Oxley Cove, boat access

Price: By negotiation

Inspections: 10.30am to 11.30am on Saturday, July 29 and 10.30am to 11.30am on Sunday, July 30

