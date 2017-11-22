Obituary: Anne Egan's legacy lives on

AT WORK: Anne Egan at her Murwillumbah Office.

THE life of Rotarian stalwart and Murwillumbah family lawyer of 37 years Margaret "Anne” Egan was celebrated at a requiem mass at Sacred Heart Church, Murwillumbah, on Tuesday.

The Medal of the Order of Australia recipient was described as a "gift to the world” by her husband, Jeff, with whom she established Egan Simpson Solicitors and Notary on Prince St in 1980.

Anne, a former district governor for Rotary International District 9640, was born in Sydney on July28, 1955, in a family of nine and attended Sydney University.

There she met Jeff, achieved bachelor degrees in arts and law and was admitted to practice in 1978.

After moving to the Tweed in 1980, Anne was a Murwillumbah District Hospital board member for eight years and the founding executive of the Tweed Emergency Refuge for Women.

Dedicating her life to charitable works through Rotary, Anne was a charter member of the Rotary Club of Mt Warning AM, Murwillumbah, established in 2000.

Anne held most board positions at the club, including president (2002-03), treasurer and secretary.

She also served at district level as assistant governor, group study exchange committee member and matching grants chair.

In recent years, Anne was on the interview panel for deputy and principal roles at Mount St Patrick's College, Murwillumbah.

Anne's leadership and community involvement "through optimism, generosity and courage” was acknowledged when she was named Tweed Valley Women's Service Woman of the Year in 2014.

At the time, the grandmother of two was praised as a beacon of "charity”, "love” and "integrity”.

For the year from July 1, 2015, Anne was district governor for Rotary International District 9640, which covers Glen Innes to Grafton to the northern Gold Cost and west to Goondiwindi.

She was one of 21 district governors in Australia.

Jeff said the worldwide theme for Rotary International for 2015-16 was "Be a Gift to the World” and "Anne was truly a gift to the world”.

On October 26, 2017, Anne was awarded a Medal of the Order of Australia for her services to the community at a bedside ceremony in her home, by NSW Governor David Hurley.

After a battle with cancer for two years, Anne passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on November 14 at the Wedgetail Retreat, Dulguigan.

Current Rotary district governor for International Rotary District 9640 Darrell Brown said when Anne was diagnosed she continued her Rotary duties.

"She was an incredibly brave woman,” Mr Brown said.

"She didn't let people know and even after three weeks she continued on with her duties. She never complained, always had a cheery face and was just so compassionate and loving, I couldn't hold her in higher esteem.

"She was an incredibly decent, caring person.

"She contributed dramatically with her compassion, she was deeply involved in her community and in her own Rotary club, even though she had District 9640 at heart.

"It was so brilliant thegovernor presented Anne her OAM at her bedside.

"If you look at how she looked that day, so serene, so cheery, even though she was obviously in a lot of pain, this epitomises her.

"She would hide anything and just give out this cheery impression to everyone.”

Anne and Jeff had three children: Kate, who resides in England, Tim, who resides in Brisbane, and Ben, who resides at MtTamborine.