Ocean views from Terranora

WITH expansive views of the Pacific Ocean, this four-bedroom property is ideal for anyone looking for a peaceful lifestyle in Terranora.

Seller Theresa Pasfield said she enjoyed the quietness of the property while sitting outside on the vast entertainment area overlooking Casuarina and the Pacific Ocean.

"It's quiet but there's still lots of bird life around,” Ms Pasfield said.

"You feel like you're in the country but you're only six minutes from Tweed.”

Beautifully maintained, this property offers the owner a chance to live in a spacious home with 3m ceilings and open-plan living and dining areas, with easy access to the large covered patio.

The master bedroom features a spa ensuite and dressing room.

The other three bedrooms provide plenty of space, with an extra option of adding an ensuite to one of the guest bedrooms.

The kitchen offers a huge pantry, Blackwood timber cabinetry with soft close drawers, diamond gloss tops, 900mm wall oven and a large viewing glass splash-back.

There's also a secluded media room and office space,which could be converted into a fifth bedroom if required.

The front of the house, office and media room has cedar timber shutters for privacy.

The new owner will also have extra storage space in the fully tiled double auto garage and 3.2m high separate workshop, perfect for a motor-home, caravan or boat.

The property is connected to both town and tank water.

Address: 17 Sunnycrest Dr, Terranora

Agent: LJ Hooker, Carol Neale M: 0419 799 078 and Don Neale M: 0418 157 982

Features: 3m high celings, media room, 0.5ha property

Price: Auction at 11.30am Saturday, July 1

Inspections: Contact agent