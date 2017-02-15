Oddball, penguin saving dog of movie fame, dies

ODDBALL, the penguin saving dog that became the subject of a heart-warming movie, has passed away at the ripe old age of 105 in human years.

The Maremma dog died last week after 15 years on the planet.

Shane Jacobsen, who starred as Allan 'Swampy' Marsh, in Oddball, joined others in marking the dog's passing.

"The film Oddball was a great Australian story, but the applause truly belongs to that wonderful dog Oddball," Mr Jacobson said.

"The animal kingdom has lost one of its gentle bodyguards. RIP Oddball."

Mr Jacobson bought his own Maremma after filming Oddball.

The story of Oddball put Warrnambool on the international map after tugging at heartstrings of moviegoers.

A number of Qantas passengers on international flights to Australia changed their travel plans to visit Warrnambool and the home of the pioneering Maremma, The Standard reported.

The town experienced 43 media visits in the year leading up to the movie.

Richard Keddie, the producer of Oddball, expressed his sadness at the passing of the inspirational dog.

"It's incredibly sad," Mr Keddie said.

"She and Swampy are heroes. Oddball is such an inspiration for what's possible.

"Oddball sort of changed the world a little bit."

Mr Keddie said he supported the idea of a statue to be erected in Oddball's honour.

Warrnambool mayor Kylie Gaston told The Standard a statue of Oddball opposite Middle Island would be a fitting tribute to the late canine.

"I'm aware there are quite a few people who think it would be a good idea to have some sort of sculpture, perhaps across from the island and perhaps this is the impetus for that," Councillor Gaston said.