Ofa’s joy over ‘miracle baby’

Broncos player Joe Ofahengaue and girlfriend Sofi Leota supported each other through her breast cancer battle in 2018. Photo: Tara Croser.

CHILDHOOD sweethearts Joe Ofahengaue and Sofi Leota are expecting their first child, their "miracle baby" conceived one year after Leota finished chemotherapy treatment.

An emotional Leota, 24, who is in breast cancer remission, shared the news to Instagram late Thursday, saying she and the Brisbane Broncos forward felt "so blessed".

Sofi Leota and Joe Ofahengaue are expecting their first baby in May, 2020. Photo: Instagram/@sofileota

"OUR MIRACLE BABY. We are so excited to welcome you into this crazy, beautiful life of ours, angel," she wrote.

"Conceived just shy of 12 months since finishing chemo in 2018 & growing beautiful and perfectly - so blessed."

She continued: "After the shittiest year of my life last year, a fun and eventful one this year, I'm 100 per cent looking forward to last year."

The couple have been dating since they were teenagers and were shocked in 2018 when Leota discovered a lump in her breast and was diagnosed with grade three breast cancer.

Ofahengaue and Leota, pictured at the Brisbane Broncos Presentation Ball in October, have been dating since their teenage years. Photo: AAPimage/David Clark

The cancer was so severe she was forced to undergo a mastectomy of her right breast followed by a lengthy process of chemotherapy treatment.

Ofahengaue, 24, took to Instagram to share the baby news, saying "everything happens for a reason".

"Can't wait to meet you our little blessing ! @sofileota love you so much and can't believe how fast the past year has gone," he wrote. "Everything happens for a reason and I'm so glad I am doing life with you my darling. Love you always and am so excited for the next chapter."

The baby is due in May, 2020.