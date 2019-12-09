Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Whitfield has re-signed with GWS. Picture: Getty
Whitfield has re-signed with GWS. Picture: Getty
AFL

Off the market: Whitfield signs huge deal

by Jon Ralph
9th Dec 2019 11:52 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Greater Western Sydney's stunning spate of contract extensions has continued, with Lachie Whitfield signing a new seven-year deal at the club.

The Giants confirmed the Herald Sun's report on Monday that one of their three 2020 free agents has signed a new long-term deal, after already locking away stars including Josh Kelly, Tim Taranto and new captain Stephen Coniglio this year.

 

Stream the full or condensed replay of the 2019 Toyota AFL Grand Final on KAYO SPORTS. Get your 14 day free trial and start streaming instantly >

 

Whitfield has re-signed until the end of 2027.

The club has handed offers to 2020 free agents Whitfield, Zac Williams and Jeremy Cameron.

But Williams is not yet prepared to negotiate a new deal despite telling the Herald Sun during finals he was determined to remain with the club long-term.

 

 

Jeremy Cameron kicks for goal in the AFL Grand Final.
Jeremy Cameron kicks for goal in the AFL Grand Final.

 

 

Lachie Whitfield was due to come out of contract at the end of 2020. Picture: Getty
Lachie Whitfield was due to come out of contract at the end of 2020. Picture: Getty

 

 

The Herald Sun reported last month Victorian free agent Cameron would re-sign despite clubs including Geelong attempting to lure him home at the end of next year.

A new long-term deal this early in the summer for Whitfield is a massive coup for the Giants given his brilliance for Leon Cameron's side.

The wingman missed the preliminary final after having his appendix removed and while he returned for the Grand Final battled to have an affect and clearly looked in pain.

Regardless of the order of the club's re-signings it is confident it will secure all of Whitfield, Cameron and Williams biyearly in the year.

Cameron is set to sign a six or seven-year extension on just under a million dollars a season, having already been one of footy's most highly paid players.

In 2020 he will be in the top handful of paid played in the competition due to a back-ended contract that saw him helping the club with their cap issues by receiving his salary later in his deal.

 

Whitfield has re-signed with GWS. Picture: Getty
Whitfield has re-signed with GWS. Picture: Getty

Coach Leon Cameron is also likely to secure a contract extension past his current deal expiring in 2020.

New GWS football boss Jason McCartney has put new deals to the trio of players and believes they can all be signed up by Round 1.

"They've been presented with offers," McCartney said late last month.

"We're well advanced in those discussions. You never exactly know until they're signed but all the indications from players and their management are that they're really comfortable and happy where they are."

Despite the disastrous nature of the club's Grand Final loss to Richmond the club believes it can quickly rebound next year.

Adelaide imploded after its 2017 loss to the Tigers but the Giants are determined not to wallow in that defeat after the achievement of getting to the last game of the year.

The Giants retained veterans Shane Mumford and Heath Shaw for 2020, signed Sam Jacobs and re-signed Coniglio, who was last week announced as the new sole club captain.

 

Half-back flanker Zac Williams says his future is in GWS. Picture. Phil Hillyard
Half-back flanker Zac Williams says his future is in GWS. Picture. Phil Hillyard

 

The club also brought in two early selections in Victoria Country captain Lachie Ash and No. 10 selection Tom Green, the grandson of Tigers premiership star Michael Green.

Phil Davis, who looked extremely proppy after playing with a calf injury in the 89-point Grand Final defeat, said this week the club would rebound from the MCG horror show.

"I haven't watched it yet, it's not on my top-five to watch list," Davis said.

"We'll definitely cut pieces out of it in terms of how we can get better as a team.

"You've got to do a fair bit right to get to the Grand Final and our last three quarters were disappointing and Richmond were way too good on the day.

"We have to live with that."

More Stories

Show More
afl afl 2020 gws giants lachie whitfield
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN COURT: 37 people facing Tweed Heads Local Court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 37 people facing Tweed Heads Local Court today

        Crime Each day a number of people appear at Tweed Heads Local Court, on a range of different charges

        Man charged with shooting puppy with longbow and arrow

        premium_icon Man charged with shooting puppy with longbow and arrow

        News Residents took the puppy to a veterinarian where he was euthanised due to the...

        Byron gets ‘first Australian’ boozy kombucha tasting room

        premium_icon Byron gets ‘first Australian’ boozy kombucha tasting room

        News A POPULAR fermented probiotic drink is about to get a whole lot more exciting.

        Was missing Belgian backpacker last seen near Coffs?

        premium_icon Was missing Belgian backpacker last seen near Coffs?

        Crime Witness told police she saw a man 'looking dead' on the side of hwy