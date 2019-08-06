Offenders will be caught: Huge crackdown on driving offences

BE WARNED: Tweed-Byron Police District, in conjunction with the Highway Patrol Command, will be cracking down on driving offences.

BE WARNED: Tweed-Byron Police District, in conjunction with the Highway Patrol Command, will be cracking down on driving offences. Scott Powick

A MAJOR crackdown on driving offences in the Northern Rivers has begun, with officers from the border to Byron Bay being deployed across the region.

Operation Merret started on Sunday, bringing a greater police presence to the region's roads as part of a statewide effort to nab drivers breaking the law.

Tweed-Byron Police and officers from the Highway Patrol Command will be ramping up efforts until the operation concludes on October 26, and Detective Chief Inspector Luke Arthurs said those breaking the law would be caught.

"Police will be heavily targeting drunk and drug-drivers and we will be conducting random tests daily,” he said.

"We will also be enforcing speeding, seatbelts, mobile phone usage, and line offences.

"If you are going to be committing these types of offences, the chances are you are going to be caught during this operation.”

Detective Chief Inspector Arthurs said the crackdown by NSW Police was to ensure the safety of motorists on the road.

"We are targeting all of these offences because the data tells us that these offences actually kill people,” he said.

"Drive to the conditions and be aware there will be heaps of cops out and about.”