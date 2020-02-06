Officer injured in dramatic foot chase through the Tweed

Four males were arrested in two separate incidents as part of Tweed Byron Police District’s Operation Marauder yesterday.

A DRAMATIC footchase arrest through Tweed Heads South has left a senior police officer injured.

About 4.45pm yesterday, a 19-year-old man allegedly attempted to flee from police after officers stopped to talk to a group of males in Tweed Heads South.

After a short foot chase, police allege the man continued to resist arrest before being restrained during which a senior officer received minor injuries.

A 21-year-old man also at the scene was allegedly found to be carrying a set of knuckle dusters.

Both men were arrested as part of Tweed Byron Police District's Operation Marauder and taken to Tweed Heads Police Station.

The 19-year-old was charged with an outstanding warrant, two counts of goods in custody, two counts of resisting an officer and one count each of assaulting an officer, possessing a prohibited drug and be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner.

The 21-year-old was charged with assaulting police and possessing a prohibited weapon.

Both men were refused bail to face Tweed Heads Local Court today.

In a separate incident two boys, aged 13 and 14, were also arrested yesterday as part of Operation Marauder after police allege keys to a stolen car were found at the Leisure Dr address in Banora Point.

The blue Toyota Corolla, believed to be stolen from a Queensland address, was found earlier yesterday with the help of Queensland PolAir.

Further inquiries at a Dundee Dr address at Banora Point located an allegedly stolen silver Lexus.

The teens were charged with two counts of receiving property stolen outside NSW greater than $15,000 and one count of possessing implements to enter/drive conveyance.

Both were refused bail to face a children's court today.

Tweed Byron Police District with assistance from Gold Coast Police began Operation Marauder earlier this month to target repeat property offenders throughout Far Northern NSW and South-East Queensland.

Commander of Tweed/Byron Police District Acting Superintendent Brendon Cullen said police will continue to proactively target those repeat offenders within the district.

"Stolen motor vehicles have seen a spike in the Tweed/Byron area in recent weeks," he said.

"We are determined to disrupt those people who enter our community and steal motor vehicles."

Inquiries with Operation Marauder are ongoing. Anyone with information about property crime is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

Information is treated in strict confidence.

The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.