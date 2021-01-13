Officer stabbed 40 times in prison hostage scene

A prison officer taken hostage and tortured by a teenage terrorist was allegedly stabbed 40 times and had chemicals poured over his body as he screamed for help.

Dreadful details of the five-hour torture session inside the Mid-North Coast Correctional Centre at Kempsey on December 19 can now be revealed by NewsLocal, including that a second inmate was somehow able to gain access to the room and allegedly join in the attack.

The 20-year-old terrorist - serving 35 years for the Islamic State-inspired murder of a Queanbeyan service station attendant in 2017 - allegedly set upon the guard in an office in the A-pod wing of the jail and barricaded the door.

An officer from the Mid North Coast Correctional Centre arrives at Port Macquarie base hospital after being held hostage for 5 hours by an armed inmate. Picture: Nathan Edwards

The guard's terrified colleagues thought about breaking through a wall to help him.

"There was consideration of a plan to dig through the wall," a correctives source confirmed to NewsLocal.

"But it would have taken at least an hour to do so and would have alerted the inmate to officer's plans.

"The inmate would have known the officers would come in full force after digging through the wall, which would have placed the hostage at risk."

The source confirmed the convicted terrorist stabbed the officer "at least forty times" during the incident.

"The officer was doused in a cleaning chemical, commonly known as Fincol, which is readily available to inmates to clean cells," the source said.

"A box was put over the officer's head while the inmate beat him during the hostage situation."

Mid North Coast Correctional Centre near Kempsey. Pic Nathan Edwards

Detectives are investigating the alleged attack, including how a second inmate, aged 23, was able to get access to the room and allegedly also turn violent against the guard while correctives officials tried to negotiate his release.

NewsLocal understands the office where the attack occurred was one of the few rooms in the facility to have an inward-opening door, allowing the inmate to barricade themselves in.

It is understood the first inmate in the attack had recently been rejected from a Buprenorphine injection program currently on offer in correctional facilities across the state under Corrective Services NSW's Opioid Substitution Treatment program.

Buprenorphine, usually hidden on small tabs of paper, has become a highly sought after drug in NSW prisons as the COVID-19 pandemic restricts face-to-face visitations - sparking several hostage situations and riots.

It is alleged the inmate demanded to be accepted into the program during the hostage situation.

Governor Majid Marashian

Prison governor Majid Marashian, a specialist negotiator, personally intervened and the guard was finally released after more than five hours and rushed to Port Macquarie Base Hospital for treatment.

In 2019, the 20-year-old pleaded guilty to murder, robbery with an offensive weapon causing grievous bodily harm; assault occasioning actual bodily harm and stealing a car, having stabbed Queanbeyan petrol station attendant and Pakistani student, Zeeshan Akbar in the heart before using his blood to write Islamic-State paraphernalia on the service station window.

Public Service Association general secretary Stewart Little said "there was clearly a very serious attack".

Zeeshan Akbar was stabbed to death at a Caltex service station in Queanbeyan today. Picture: Supplied

"It is subject to a thorough investigation now and the union is assisting with that.

"In line with family's wishes we won't be going into the details.

"This was the second hostage situation at this centre in the past year.

"The work prison officers do is extremely difficult and dangerous and has been exacerbated by COVID-19 crisis."

Police have not laid any charges and said "detectives from the Mid North Coast Police District are continuing their investigation".

A Corrective Services NSW spokeswoman said the safety and security of staff was the department's "highest priority" and an internal review of the incident was underway.

"CSNSW will consider the findings of this review once finalised," she said.

The inmate who began the alleged attack has been transferred to Goulburn Correctional Centre.