Old and Gold screen snippets in museum showcase display

ON THE BIG SCREEN: Film crew members waiting for the light at a Tweed cane field.
ON THE BIG SCREEN: Film crew members waiting for the light at a Tweed cane field. John Partland

THE Tweed Regional Museum will host the final event of the Tweed on Film exhibition next week.

Old and Gold, presented in partnership with ABC North Coast, will see footage from the vault screen at the Queensland Rd, Murwillumbah, Museum from 5.30pm on Thursday, November 16.

The screening will showcase ABC's recording of Tumbulgum and the Countdown to Midnight at the First Supper Between Now and Forever which was performed as part of the If These Halls Could Talk project last year along with other historical and new snippets of the Tweed on screen.

The museum's director, Judy Kean, said the exhibition, which runs until November 25, had been a "fantastic celebration of film in its various forms”.

"The Old and Gold program is a great note to finish on,” Ms Kean said.

"In many ways it's a snapshot of the evolution from newsreel and TV documentary through to the present, where the ability to put together short films that capture our stories is really within everyone's grasp.

"Short films being made now, like the stories from our Postcards from the Tweed workshop, will be the future historical documents of our community.”

Admission to the screening is free, bookings essential. Email trm@tweed.nsw.gov.au or phone 0266702493.

