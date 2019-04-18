Menu
Kelly Hardcastle with Brian, 4, Skie, 9, and Leo, 1, are getting ready for theTweed Valley Fun Day.
Old-fashioned fun day for all

Rick Koenig
by
18th Apr 2019 4:10 PM

KIDS can put down their iPads and engage in some good old-fashioned entertainment at this year's Tweed Valley Fun Day.

Put on entirely by volunteers, the event encourages families to head on over to the Murwillumbah Showgrounds for a day of fun-filled activities.

Organiser Jennie Parratt said a variety of stalls would keep parents interested while kids get creative building their own wooden inventions and playing old fashioned games including water balloon soccer, egg and spoon races and tug of war. "We have a mountain of wood and there's a great big cart with 20 or 30 hammers and the kids can sit their with grandpas or uncles and bang little contraptions together including airplanes, cars, and we've had milk bottle tops donated to be used as wheels,” Ms Parratt said. "It's fantastic to see, the kids put away their iPads and actually go back to being kids and having fun, it's just old fashioned activities and the kids and families love it.”

For those wanting to head along the fun day will be held this Thursday after the Anzac Day march from 11.30am to 3.30pm.

