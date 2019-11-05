Menu
Ballina based horse Myboycellito, ridden by Noriyuki Masuda, won the second race at Murwillumbah on Melbourne Cup Day. Picture: Richard Mamando.
Racing Carnival

Old hand battles hard to take race win

Michael Doyle
5th Nov 2019 4:47 PM
An old battler has done the trick on Melbourne Cup Day for Ballina trainer Sean Hendry.

His eight-year-old gelding, Myboycellito ($2.80) put in a strong run down the Murwillumbah straight to win the second race at the Tweed River Jockey Club on Tuesday.

Myboycellito held off Surgical ($6.50) and Pretty Smart ($5) for the win over the 1530m distance.

Unlucky in his last start at Casino, Myboycellito, ridden by Noriyuki Masuda stayed out of harm’s way until the final turn.

After hitting the front, Myboycellito never looked like being tracked down.

“He has been knocking on the door and has been unlucky recently, but I thought this was a good race for him today,” Hendry said after the win.

“He has been a battler and a really good old horse for me.

“He is enjoying it and I’ll keep him going while he is still enjoying it.”

In the first race of the day, regular Queensland runner Stryking Emerald ($3.50) took the first win in the maiden over 1530m.

