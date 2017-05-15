Olympic cyclist gives thumbs up for Rail Trail

ON TRACK: Cyclist Robbie McEwen has thrown his support behind the proposed rail trail from Murwillumbah to Casino. Pictured here with Northern Rivers Rail Trail supporters Marie Lawton and Duncan Gibbs.

THE TWEED is one step closer to getting its own rail trail as plans for the Northern Rivers Rail Trail (NRRT) cranks up a gear.

While the project has attracted disapproval in the past, Olympic cyclist Robbie McEwen has joined forces with the NRRT to get the campaign back on track.

Joining former deputy prime minister Doug Anthony as a patron of the NRRT, Mr McEwen believed the rail trail would be a huge attraction to the region.

"I've spent many hours training on the roads of the Northern Rivers and I did quite a bit of racing with the Murwillumbah Cycle Club, so I know how spectacular that area is," Mr McEwen said.

"Not only are there many cyclists looking for new and interesting places to ride, there are many more people who would like to ride but don't feel safe on the roads.

"There are so many benefits it would bring, I certainly didn't need to be asked twice to get involved."

Already having secured $100,000 from the Richmond Valley and Lismore Councils for planning, a 30-day crowd funding campaign will be launched on June 6 to help source another $75,000 for NRRT planning.