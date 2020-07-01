Menu
Chantelle Newbery won a gold medal for Australia in the women's 10m platform diving at the Athens 2004 Olympic Games. In 2020 she appeared in Cleveland Magistrates Court on drug charges.
Crime

Olympic golden girl faces court on drug charges

by Marcel Baum
1st Jul 2020 1:25 PM
AN Olympic gold medallist has fronted court charged with a string of offences including stealing.

Appearing at the Cleveland Magistrates Court on Tuesday afternoon, former diving sensation Chantelle Newbery had her case adjourned to July 28.

Newbery was charged with stealing, possessing property suspected of being used in a drug offence and possessing utensils or pipes.

 

Chantelle Newbery at Cleveland Magistrates Court. Picture: Marcel Baum
Court documents revealed police allege Newbery was found in possession of a pipe for smoking drugs, clip seal bags, a tourniquet and a straw at her Redland Bay residence on May 20.

Documents further revealed Newbery is alleged by police to have stolen groceries from the Cleveland IGA on April 26.

 

Chantelle Newbery celebrates her win. (Photo by Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images for FINA)
Having won Australia's first Olympic gold medal in diving in 80 years at the 2004 Athens Olympics Newbery became a darling of the pool and went on to be named the Australian Institute of Sport's "Best of the Best".

The diver's life spiralled out of control in 2009 when she twice attempted suicide after falling into a chronic depression.

 

Chantelle Newbery competes at the 2004 Athens Olympics. (Photo by Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images for FINA)
