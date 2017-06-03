Olympic Hopes Czech-ing in for kayaker

WHETHER on water or land, sporting prodigy Anthea Warne was born to be an athlete.

In her biggest achievement yet, the 16-year-old Mount St Patrick College student and junior surf lifesaving star will suit up in the green and gold in the Czech Republic later this year in kayaking as part of Australia's Olympic Hopes under-16 side.

"It's my first time representing Australia on an international level,” Warne said.

"It's pretty amazing, considering it's in kayaking.”

At first look, the finely tuned athlete may appear a seasoned pro in the kayak, but that couldn't be further from the truth, with the Cudgen Headland junior only a newcomer to the sport.

Her love of surf lifesaving led her into the sport in 2016 and while just one year later she's been selected for Australia, it certainly didn't start that way.

"I took up kayaking to work on skill for the surf ski event,” Warne said.

"In May last year I joined the Currumbin Creek Paddlers Club and started training.

"They needed me to be a K2 partner and also for a K4 team.

"Maybe two months after that I had my first carnival.”

Anthea Warne is also a surf lifesaving and pool swimming junior star Daniel Mckenzie

Warne proved to be a natural, and with expert help from coaches, enjoyed rapid improvement during training sessions.

At her first carnival, she finished second and third in the under-16s Queensland School's Marathon in K1 and K2 respectively.

"From there I went to my first sprints competition and I made finals for three events which was great for me as I'd just upgraded to a narrower boat,” she said.

Warne finished fourth in her 500m race and claimed silvers in K1 and two 100m races which saw her selected to represent Queensland at the Nationals in March.

Taking on the country's best juniors, Warne's elite surf life saving and endurance skills came to the fore, seeing her claimed silver in the 1000m after narrowly missing a medal in the 500m to secure her Olympic Hopes selection.

Whether it's in the pool, surf or kayak, the North Coast Academy of Sport athlete is never far from the action and trains in the pool up to six days a week on top of four kayaking sessions.

Warne has represented NSW at national level in surf lifesaving and is no fish out of water, having represented the state in netball as well.

While the potential for future Olympic selection is appealing, Warne's focused on the short-term and won't be rushed into any decisions on her future.

"I definitely couldn't quit surf lifesaving as I started kayaking for that and my aim is still to improve my ski leg,” Warne said.

"I want to continue to make the inter-branch teams and ultimately, represent Australia in surf lifesaving.”

Warne will attend an Olympic Hopes camp in Narrabeen in July.