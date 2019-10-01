Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
(FILES) This file photo taken on August 21, 2016 shows gold medallist Britain's Mo Farah c
(FILES) This file photo taken on August 21, 2016 shows gold medallist Britain's Mo Farah c
Athletics

Olympic star’s coach cops massive drugs ban

1st Oct 2019 10:01 AM

TRACK coach Alberto Salazar, who trained four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah and a number of other top runners, has been given a four-year ban by the US Anti-Doping Agency.

USADA said in a news release that Salazar and Jeffrey Brown were receiving four-year bans for, among other violations, possessing and trafficking testosterone while working at the Nike Oregon Project (NOP), where they trained top runners.

Brown was a paid consultant for the NOP and a physician for many of the runners.

A four-year USADA investigation began after a BBC report detailing some of Salazar's practices, which included infusions of a legal supplement called L-carnitine that is supposed to enhance performance.

USADA chief executive officer Travis T Tygart said the athletes in these cases found the courage to speak out and ultimately exposed the truth.

"While acting in connection with the Nike Oregon Project, Mr Salazar and Dr Brown demonstrated that winning was more important than the health and wellbeing of the athletes they were sworn to protect," Tygart said.

Brown was found to have tampered with records, administered an "over-limit" infusion and to have been complicit in Salazar's trafficking of testosterone.

Salazar moved into coaching after a successful distance running career in which he thrice won the New York Marathon and claimed victory once in the Boston Marathon in the early 1980s.

Alberto Salazar gestures during a training session at the Olympic Stadium in advance of the Sainsbury's Anniversary Games, London, Britain Albeto Salazar
Alberto Salazar gestures during a training session at the Olympic Stadium in advance of the Sainsbury's Anniversary Games, London, Britain Albeto Salazar

More Stories

alberto salazar athletics mo farah olympic games usada
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Hostel complex ‘will destroy our little valley’

    premium_icon Hostel complex ‘will destroy our little valley’

    Council News A new age philosophical group and locals are at war over plans to build a major conference centre on a quiet stretch of road.

    Police ramp up patrols at North Coast caravan parks

    premium_icon Police ramp up patrols at North Coast caravan parks

    Crime Opportunistic thieves are raiding caravan parks

    $600,000 clawed back from 'cult' charity

    premium_icon $600,000 clawed back from 'cult' charity

    News ATO found those responsible breached "due responsibility"

    How Karlee honours her cousin with cancer walk

    premium_icon How Karlee honours her cousin with cancer walk

    News During one of the hardest times for her family Karlee began walking and her...