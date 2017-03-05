ON THE BEAT: Tweed-Byron police news in five minutes

Three men were arrested for high-range drink driving this week.

Drink drivers

About 4.30am on Tuesday a tow truck was called to Skinners Shoot Rd, Byron Bay, after a car hit an embankment.

A 28-old-year old man was found passed out in the driver's seat.

He had a blood alcohol reading of .153, was charged with high range drink driving and bailed to appear before Byron Bay Local Court on March 16.

In a separate incident on Tuesday police arrested a 26-year-old man with a concentrate of alcohol with reading of .178 after he was spotted driving with no headlights on.

On Wednesday a car was driving in the breakdown lane of the Pacific Motor Way at Tweed Heads.

A 42-year-old driver of the vehicle was arrested with a reading of .153.

Tweed candle theft

About 1.55pm on Thursday a 19-year-old Tweed Heads woman was found stealing at a Tweed Heads Shopping Centre.

It is alleged the female stole icing packets, candles, underwear, sweets, hair dye and leggings, worth $44.20.

When police attempted to arrest the woman she threatened to assault a female constable.

The woman charged and bailed to appear before Tweed Heads Local Court on March 20.

Tweed scissor theft

About 2.20pm on Thursday Police were called to a Tweed Heads South Shopping Centre after a 23-year-old man from Banora Point was found allegedly stealing items.

Police seized a pair of scissors, a garden hose, aluminium foil and a drink with the total value being $21.64.

In his shoe, police located an amount of cannabis.

He was charged and bailed refused to appear before Byron Bay Local Court on March 3.

Pottsville break and enter

About 9.30am on Wednesday a 26-year-old Helensvale man was arrested as he was leaving Arrawarra Street, Pottsville.

It will be alleged the man broke into a Pottsville home and stole an Xbox console, wine, laptop, jewellery and cash.

It's alleged stolen number plates and a car he has driving was stolen from Gold Coast.

The man arrested and bailed refused to appear before Tweed Heads Local Court on March 6.

Byron knife arrest

About 10.05pm on Thursday police were called to a licensed premise in Byron Bay after a 24-year-old Ballina man refused to leave and threatened security with a knife.

The man was arrested and bailed refused to appear at Tweed heads Local Court March 13.

Chinderah fail to pay

A teen was charged after not paying for $314 in fuel at Bogangar.

About 5.50pm on Tuesday an 18-year-old woman from Bogangar handed herself into Kingscliff Police Station.

Police alleged she stole fuel more than once at a Chinderah Service Station and put fuel in a car and driving off without paying.

The female was charged with five counts of dishonestly obtain property by deception and was bailed to appear before Tweed Heads Local Court May 1.