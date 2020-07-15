ON THE GREENS: Golf results from our local clubs

AWESOME FOURSOME: Members of the Lismore Worker's Golf Club, men's competition players, from left, Bill Roberts, Neil Clark, Peter Warren and Ken Whyte represented sponsors BOQ and showed their sporting prowess on the greens.

AS THE weather dances between sunshine, wind and rain, golfers across the region needed to be nimble as they played nine or 18 holes.

BALLINA

Competition Report

On Monday, July 13, 144 members, visitors and veterans played an 18 hole Stableford event. The winner was Richard Lawrence with 42 points. Second was Neville Keevers with 41 points. Third was Trevor Schmidt with 39 points. Fourth was Terry Mitchell-Smith with 38 points on a countback from Bill Crane, on a countback from Graham Baldwin, on a countback from seventh placed Peter Blanchard.

There were 28 balls to 34 points on a countback.

The Card Draw winners for $65.00 each were Trevor Schmidt, Darren Balcombe, Kevin Field and Tom Kelly.

N.B. Four Card Draws are now held in lieu of Pro Pin and Lucky Card Draw.

114 Veterans participated in the Veterans 18 hole event. Winner was Greg Cross with 54 points winning $40.00. Second was Greg McMahon with 45 points, winning $30.00. Third was Neville Keevers with 40 points on a countback, winning $20.00. There were 7 X $10.00 vouchers down to 36 points on a countback. Voucher winners were Roger Pallant, Trevor Schmidt, Brian Rawle, Rod Willis, Bruce Mathieson, Graham Ellis and Peter Blanchard.

BYRON BAY LADIES

The captain of the Bryon Bay ladies golf, Marjorie Askew, scored her first hole in one while contesting the Lindsay Shield at Mullumbimby on this week.

Marjorie took up golf in 1988 in England, where she grew up, and quickly and dropped her handicap to 16. She joined Byron Bay Golf Club in 1990 when she arrived in Australia because of the “lovely welcoming ladies here.”

She has won the club Foursomes Championships several times.

Marjorie said it was a very pleasant surprise after 32 years of golf to finally score the hole in one.

The Lindsay Shield has been contested between the two clubs for 45 years without interruption and has always been one of the most popular events of the calendar.

CORAKI VETERANS

Results Thursday 9/7/20/

A smaller field contested an 18 hole single Stableford, winner P Smith, second B McDonald, free game W Lunnon, chicken/ball winners B Collier, D Vagne, J Savins, M Fairfull, R Gacioppa, T Newton, J Nilsson. Nearest Pins 3rd/12th P Smith, 6th/15th P Martin.

This Thursday another 18 hole single Stableford event will be played.

LISMORE WORKERS MEN

Belated congratulations to Kev Ezzy who aced the 2nd a few weeks ago. Rumour has it that it was ‘nothing but net’, fair effort with a driver.

Golf results for last week, Thursday July 9: Single Stableford;

Winner was Rob Coombes (44); R/Up was Jordon Lampard (43); third was Kevin Ezzy (40 C/b); fourth was Craig Lumley (40).

Ball run-down: 36 C/b.

NTP: 2nd was Scott McKinnon; 11th was Max Leeson; 16th was Noel Huxtable.

Field size: 116 (solid, weather affected).

Saturday July 11: Bank of Queensland, 4BBB Stableford – single in conjunction, B & K Balustrades/Bolt Barn Shootout – round 15;

Winners were Jake Hellyar/Brandon Williams (51 C/b); R/Up were Brett McPherson/Neil Harris (51); 3rd were Daniel Flynn/Brian Flynn (50); 4th were Adam Riley/Tom Denny (49); 5th were Patrick Kable/Hugh Pratt (48).

A Grade: Winner was Peter Fiore (41).

B Grade: Winner was Jock McPherson (43). Day out for the Mcphersons.

C Grade: Winner was Mark Sharpe (41).

Ball run-down: 45 C/b.

NTP: 2nd was Peter Fiore; 5th was Kevin O’Neill; 8th – Tim Gilmore; 11th – Tony Kempnich; 13th – Bob McLelland; 16th – John Vantaggiato.

Pakvending Chip Shot (6th) – Jeff Davis.

Field size: 194 (fantastic).

Sunday 12-July-2020: Single Stableford;

Winner – Peter Moehead (38); R/Up – John Franklin-Leader (37).

Ball run-down: 36 C/b.

NTP: N/A.

Field size: 18. Shootout Update. Leaders below, all scores attached.

This week

Thursday – 16-July-2020: Alpine Towing Back Marker Challenge, single stroke.

Saturday – 18-July-2020: Modified Stableford, B & K Balustrades/Bolt Barn Shootout – round 16.

(Modified Stableford – https://www.golfdistillery.com/definitions/play-formats/stableford-modified/). Record ‘X’ for your score as normal, the system will do the rest).

Sunday – 19-July-2020: Single Stableford.

Foursomes Championships

The Foursomes Championships are being held on Sunday the 26th of July. Defending champions are Nathan and Harry White who I’m sure will be keen to defend their title. Entry fees will be returned in their entirety to gross and net winners and placegetters so get your names down asap.

Emails – In my rounds of the club, both on and off-course, I have found quite a few members who aren’t on this email list. Therefore if you can check in with your fellow players to see if they are getting them I would appreciate it. If they are not, ask them to contact me and I’ll add them so they too can stay abreast of what’s going on around the club!

President Tim Gilmore.

LISMORE WOMEN

On July 8, despite the rain today the girls soldiered on and played this month’s Monthly Medal. Our overall medal winner today was Rhoda with a net 72.

Div 1 Winner Neta net 75, R/up Lyn C net 77

Div 2 Winner Rhoda net 72, R/up Anne net 74

Div 3 Winner Delma net 72, R/up Cathy net 79

A great effort ladies.

Wednesday 1st July another beautiful day on the Lismore Golf course. The ladies played a Single Stableford with some very impressive scores winning the day.

Div 1 Winner Ashlee 41pts

R/up Margaret H 34 pts

Div 2 Winner Anne 38 pts

R/up Di 34 pts on C/b

Div 3 Winner Rhonda 33 pts

R/up Val 32 pts on C/b

Well done girls!

