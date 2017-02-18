28°
News

On the Mat: Bowls' step in the right direction

Greg Kelly | 18th Feb 2017 6:00 AM
BIRTHDAY BOY: Tugun and Tweed Heads bowler John Bailey celebrated his 78th year on Tuesday.
BIRTHDAY BOY: Tugun and Tweed Heads bowler John Bailey celebrated his 78th year on Tuesday. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE Australian Championships have returned to Bowls Australia's calendar after an absence of 13 years.

Harbour BC last hosted the event in 2004 and, after much lobbying for more than 10 years from bowlers all over the nation, Bowls Australia has reintroduced the national titles back onto the bowls calendar for 2017.

Bowls Australia should be congratulated for taking a step in the right direction.

All competitors in each state are not only playing for state titles in singles, pairs, triples and fours, but winners from all states plus ACT and NT will now play off in November this year for national titles.

Bowls Australia CEO Neil Dalrymple said the reinclusion of the event on the national stage would once again provide a pathway for state and territory winners.

"The Australian Championships will provide an opportunity for players to progress from their respective state and territory championships to compete for coveted national titles,” Dalrymple said.

Along with the World's Biggest Bowls Festival on the Gold Coast in June, the rejuvenated National Championships in all four disciplines, Australian Champion of Club Champions in Darwin (October), Bowls Premier League (February), Australian Sides Championship (April), Australian Indoor Championships (August), Australian Under-18 Championships (September), Bowls Premier League (November) and now the Nationals also in November, Bowls Australia's calendar has a full year for bowlers nationwide.

Now is the time to follow the pathway to a national title by entering the Queensland state titles played on the Tweed and Gold coasts in May.

Winners will play off in November at Club Sapphire, Merimbula, with an expected field of 160 competing in all four disciplines.

May 8 is the start with the popular mixed pairs, followed by men's and ladies' triples, fours, over 60s' pairs and the blue ribbon men's and ladies' titles from May 19-21.

Queensland state winners for 2016 were: Singles - Ryan Bester (third consecutive title) and Ester Regan. Pairs - Brett Wilkie and Ryan Bester and Cassandra and Bolivia Millerick. Triples - Graeme Shillington, Shane Leonard, Dean McWhinney and Cassandra Millerick, Karen Goldsworthy, Bolivia Millerick. Fours - John Newell, Jamie Anderson, Robbie Wild, Sean Baker and Jessie Cottell, Kay Cavanagh, Maria Rigby, Ester Regan. Entries for the 2017 Titles close on March 20. Enter on Bowls Queensland's website.

The heat was too much and the opposition too good for the Sharks and Ospreys, with both losing badly in Round Six of the Premier League. Today the Sharks (4th) play Helensvale (5th) at home at 5pm in the match of the day, with the loser set to drop out of the top five. Back in 2015 when the sides met at South Tweed, the Hawks won 90 to 39 shots.

Tonight may be different with Bill Cornehls, Clinton Bailey and Gary Pearson coming into the Sharks' side as part of six changes to the team of 12 which competed in the 2015 loss.

Results: www.plq.com.au.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  bowls bowls australia on the mat sport tweed sport

Drink where the cool kids do this summer

MAKE yourself visible where all the cool cats are drinking this summer with these new Brisbane bars:

Discover Brisbane’s laneway gems

Brisbane's laneways will surprise you.

NOT all of Brisbane City is as it seems…

Top five things to experience this summer in Brisbane

Tangalooma is amazing if you're keen for a dive, kayak or swim.

THIS summer get out and explore your capital city.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Science Festival seriously awesome

Don't miss the World Science Festival Brisbane!

CALLING everyone who wants to see something totally cool.

Is Brisbane the new arts and culture capital?

Check out GOMA's latest exhibition - it's all about hair! GOMA 10 Ambassador Patience Hodgson visits Nervescape V 2016 by Icelandic artist Hrafnhildur Arnardóttir (aka Shoplifter), commissioned for ‘Sugar Spin: you, me, art and everything’ at the Gallery of Modern Art, Brisbane. Photograph: Natasha Harth, QAGOMA

THE rest of the world should be envious of this line-up!

Shed backflip a decision community might rue

Shed backflip a decision community might rue

Koala expert describes looming council decision to approve the Pottsville and District Men's Shed at Black Rocks as "disappointing”.

Grant Hackett's mum in emotional plea to son

Grant Hackett with mum Margaret and brother Craig.

It’s just been terrible. If he wants us we’re here.”

Clarrie Hall Dam gets green light from council

Council has approved plans to consider raising Clarrie Hall Dam.

Council unanimous on raising the dam.

On the Mat: Bowls' step in the right direction

BIRTHDAY BOY: Tugun and Tweed Heads bowler John Bailey celebrated his 78th year on Tuesday.

A return to national competition

Local Partners

Get Moo-ving to Mooball

Rural village expansion paves way for 250 new homes.

SWIPED OUT: Sinister twist to flying fox deaths

Dead flying foxes lie where they dropped at the base of their trees.

Warning: Some people may find the following images disturbing

Production company desperately seeks men

Tammy Dundon and Melissa Quirk.

When you see the movie you'll think ours is even better

Sharky and the Caddman share their stories and music

Brian Cadd and Glenn Shorrock will play Twin Towns on Saturday, February 25.

Sometimes the best plans are hatched over a nice bottle of red

Group cultivates Tyalgum patch

The Heart Collectors are an acoustic folk group from Tyalgum formed by Kymrie Henge, Tristan Dafoe, Mobius Barnaby and Reuben Loire.

Band stealing hearts at home and abroad

Star Wars: The Last Jedi mystery already solved

A KEY mystery surrounding the title of episode eight in the Star Wars franchise has just been solved.

Kids' game "full of f**king paedophiles" according to dad

A mortified dad has expressed serious concerns over an online game

Lisa Marie Presley's ex caught with child pics: court

Lisa Marie Presley, at right, and her husband, Michael Lockwood back in 2010. FILE

Lisa Marie, 49, claimed she was left “sick to her stomach”

Robert Irwin introduces Jimmy Fallon to wild guests

Robert Irwin introduces Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon to a cuddly sloth.

ROBERT Irwin continues Steve's legacy.

The King comes alive in American Trilogy

EARLY DAYS: Victor Trevino Jnr channels the 1950's sound Elvis - An American Trilogy, which will tour Australia in April.

"I appreciate what he did for not just America but the world”

Director says he should have punched Ewan McGregor

Actor Ewan McGregor.

Director says he should have punched Ewan McGregor

Roxy shares "single girl” issues

Roxy Jacenko.

Roxy Jacenko shares her "single girl” issues

Beachside Living At It&#39;s Best

15/6-8 Thomson Street, Tweed Heads 2485

Unit 2 2 1 $465,000

Situated in a highly sought-after location, this nicely presented two-bedroom top floor apartment is only 450 metres from the iconic Coolangatta Beach. This...

Living the Dream!

33 Cyclades Crescent, Currumbin Waters 4223

House 3 2 4 Auction

It's not just a house it's a whole new lifestyle! Here you and your family can swim, fish, sail, paddle board or kayak all day...every day! These pristine blue...

Rare Find - Central Tweed Home With Character And A Peaceful Outlook

5 Adelaide Street, Tweed Heads 2485

House 3 1 2 Price Guide...

This is a rare opportunity to purchase a delightful home in an excellent location directly opposite the Recreation Oval. With polished hardwood floors, high...

Hidden Cooly Gem

11/7-9 Stapylton Street, Coolangatta 4225

Unit 2 2 1 Offers Over...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 18 FEBRUARY AT 11:00-11:30AM QLD TIME Admire the panoramic hinterland and ocean views from your private top floor balcony.

Renovated Unit in a Prime Greenbank Location

4/2 Buchan Avenue, Tweed Heads 2485

Unit 2 1 1 $389,000

OPEN SATURDAY 18TH FEBRUARY 2017 - 1-1:30PM NSW In a central, ultra-convenient location this unit is walking distance to the River, Tweed Mall Shopping Centre...

Beachside Living with Stunning Ocean and River Views on Iconic D&#39;Bah Hill

6D/3-9 Eden Street, Rainbow Bay 4225

Unit 2 2 1 $645,000 ...

Just a few minutes' walk from Duranbah Beach, Greenmount Beach and world famous Snapper Rocks, this spacious apartment offers the very best of in-town, beachside...

Low Maintenance Living Walking Distance to the River and Boat Ramp

227 Kirkwood Road, Tweed Heads South 2486

House 4 2 4 $549,000

This brick and tile home is conveniently located within walking distance to the Tweed River and the boat ramp and with Public transport services right by the...

Spacious Three-Bedroom Duplex in A Superb Location

1/43 Albatross Circuit, Tweed Heads West 2485

Duplex 3 2 1 $395,000

Located in a quiet street, just a short stroll to Seagulls Club offering restaurants, a gym and other great facilities. This well-presented duplex is sure to offer...

Four Bedroom Family Home with a Pool - Motivated Owner is Ready to Sell

6 Yvonne Crescent, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 1 3 $449,000

In an elevated position, this solid family home represents great value for money in popular Bilambil Heights. The versatile floor plan includes a fully tiled open...

Live In or Let Out!

2/7 Cupania Place, Elanora 4221

Town House 3 2 2 Interest Above...

Here you will enjoy stylish living at its best in this low maintenance home designed to maximise living space and minimise the upkeep. This family friendly area is...

Get Moo-ving to Mooball

The old Pacific Highway and Murwillumbah railway line cut a parrallel path throughThe thriving village of Mooball , looking North East towards Murwillumbah and Mount Warning.

An expansion plan has been approved.

What $11.9m can get you on Coast's most exclusive street

29-31 Wyuna Drive Noosaville Qld 4566

This is what a cool $11.9m can get you

How a first home buyer built house with no deposit

NEARLY THERE: Construction on the first house to home orphans at Umoja began in January. Photo Contributed

His home will be completed later this year.

Luxurious living in Tweed

1/27 Charles St, Tweed Heads

Check out this week's feature property.

Just a lazy $2.9 million, this hideaway could be yours

Fancy a rainforest hideaway?

“We figured we wanted to spend more time outside."

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!