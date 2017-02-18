On the Mat: Bowls' step in the right direction

THE Australian Championships have returned to Bowls Australia's calendar after an absence of 13 years.

Harbour BC last hosted the event in 2004 and, after much lobbying for more than 10 years from bowlers all over the nation, Bowls Australia has reintroduced the national titles back onto the bowls calendar for 2017.

Bowls Australia should be congratulated for taking a step in the right direction.

All competitors in each state are not only playing for state titles in singles, pairs, triples and fours, but winners from all states plus ACT and NT will now play off in November this year for national titles.

Bowls Australia CEO Neil Dalrymple said the reinclusion of the event on the national stage would once again provide a pathway for state and territory winners.

"The Australian Championships will provide an opportunity for players to progress from their respective state and territory championships to compete for coveted national titles,” Dalrymple said.

Along with the World's Biggest Bowls Festival on the Gold Coast in June, the rejuvenated National Championships in all four disciplines, Australian Champion of Club Champions in Darwin (October), Bowls Premier League (February), Australian Sides Championship (April), Australian Indoor Championships (August), Australian Under-18 Championships (September), Bowls Premier League (November) and now the Nationals also in November, Bowls Australia's calendar has a full year for bowlers nationwide.

Now is the time to follow the pathway to a national title by entering the Queensland state titles played on the Tweed and Gold coasts in May.

Winners will play off in November at Club Sapphire, Merimbula, with an expected field of 160 competing in all four disciplines.

May 8 is the start with the popular mixed pairs, followed by men's and ladies' triples, fours, over 60s' pairs and the blue ribbon men's and ladies' titles from May 19-21.

Queensland state winners for 2016 were: Singles - Ryan Bester (third consecutive title) and Ester Regan. Pairs - Brett Wilkie and Ryan Bester and Cassandra and Bolivia Millerick. Triples - Graeme Shillington, Shane Leonard, Dean McWhinney and Cassandra Millerick, Karen Goldsworthy, Bolivia Millerick. Fours - John Newell, Jamie Anderson, Robbie Wild, Sean Baker and Jessie Cottell, Kay Cavanagh, Maria Rigby, Ester Regan. Entries for the 2017 Titles close on March 20. Enter on Bowls Queensland's website.

The heat was too much and the opposition too good for the Sharks and Ospreys, with both losing badly in Round Six of the Premier League. Today the Sharks (4th) play Helensvale (5th) at home at 5pm in the match of the day, with the loser set to drop out of the top five. Back in 2015 when the sides met at South Tweed, the Hawks won 90 to 39 shots.

Tonight may be different with Bill Cornehls, Clinton Bailey and Gary Pearson coming into the Sharks' side as part of six changes to the team of 12 which competed in the 2015 loss.

Results: www.plq.com.au.