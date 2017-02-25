27°
On the Mat: High five for big bowls clash

Greg Kelly | 25th Feb 2017 6:00 AM
GIVE ME FIVE: Nigel Smith and Nev Jenkins will represent Gold Coast Tweed's over 60s side this weekend.
GIVE ME FIVE: Nigel Smith and Nev Jenkins will represent Gold Coast Tweed's over 60s side this weekend.

On the Mat with Greg Kelly

IT'S game on for the inaugural five-a-side challenge match between Zone One (Far North Coast) and Gold Coast Tweed District at the Cudgen Leagues Bowls Club on Sunday.

When zone president Kris Lehfeldt issued the challenge to GCTD president Brian Marshall the response was immediate and passionate.

"No matter who you select to play against us, the Gold Coast will come out on top, as usual,” Marshall said emphatically in response.

The fiery response has lead to a galaxy of stars selected to play for both sides in the unique world first challenge on the Tweed Coast.

In days gone by, Far North Coast and Gold Coast had played in a friendly fours format before the concept dropped off.

But with the new challenge issued and accepted, it's game on.

The five-a-side format of Pairs, Triples Singles and Fours embraces all four disciplines of our great sport and is played in the Commonwealth Games, World Bowls, Asia Pacific Championships and Trans Tasman Tests against New Zealand, but is rarely played anywhere in Australia.

The $60,000 Helensvale National Club five-a-side and the $50,000 East Cessnock Challenge are our only major five-a-side tournaments.

But now this inaugural interstate challenge between NSW and Queensland has both sides of 25 eager and passionate to play and win.

Bowls has come to the fore with selected players competing across five divisions. Under 25's, Opens, 30-59s, Over 60s, and Arm Bowlers' divisions will all compete across five-a-side competition.

Zone One and Gold Coast ladies have also been included to play Pairs on the day, such is the interest this event has created.

Round one will be Pairs and Triples for all five divisions followed by Singles and Fours in Round two.

Round three will see selectors select one player from each division make up a five-a-side mixed team.

Another unique feature during the challenge is that in fours, the order of play will change to alternating play for the three front men.

Leads will play one bowl each, the seconds will then play one followed by the thirds.

The leads will then follow the thirds and play again with their second bowl followed by the seconds, and thirds in an alternate order of play.

Play gets under way at 9.30am (NSW) at Cudgen Leagues Bowls Club on Sunday.

The Lawn Bowls News website has a link for updated scores and results throughout the day.

Zone One Galaxy of Stars and and Gold Coast Tweed District sides have been named, but both sides are subject to change prior to match play.

