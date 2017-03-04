On the mat: League turned upside down

VICTORS: Gold Coast ARM bowlers took out the Zone One five-a-side challenge on Sunday.

vanessa.horstman

Greg Kelly: Believe it or not, just when we thought the race for the final five was over with four Premier League rounds to play, the unthinkable happens.

With three of the top five sides losing last weekend, the race for finals is now on in earnest.

South Tweed Sharks were fifth on the table and played the bottom side Swifts. After being behind all through the match, they hit the front by four shots, only to lose five shots on the last end and lose by one shot.

The disastrous loss dropped the Sharks down to seventh place and they now face a danger game this Saturday against local rival Tweed Heads Ospreys, who moved into fifth place on the table after a convincing win against Belmont on the indoor green.

The Helensvale Hawks dropped from fourth to sixth after a surprise three-shot loss to Enoggera Eagles and Tweed Heads.

The previously seventh placed Greenslopes Geckos have now moved into fourth spot.

2016 premiers Hamilton took on mighty league leaders Broadbeach Bulls and came off second best, with youngster Sean Ingham the star player on the night.

With three rounds to play, the draw for the four sides still fighting for a chance to make the finals' series means the battle will well and truly be on over the next three weeks.

Greenslopes Geckos play Helensvale, Pine Rivers and Belmont, while Tweed Heads play South Tweed, Kawana (away) and Pine Rivers at home on the indoor.

Helensvale's (sixth) match against Greenslopes is massive for the seven-time champions, who face Belmont and Capalaba in the final two rounds.

South Tweed (seventh) will need to win against the Ospreys tonight to have any chance of making the finals as they play Broadbeach in the final round.

Leading the skips table is the Ospreys' rink led by Steven Tong, who have seven wins from eight rounds. This strong rink may prove to be the difference.

Former Osprey Brendan Wilson will make his debut playing for the Sharks tonight - playing second in Kelvin Kerkow's strong rink of John Bain, Wayne Wilson and Scott DeJongh.

Looking at my crystal ball, I can see the Helensvale Hawks wining the final three rounds on their way to securing a top five spot.

Tonight's match between the Sharks and Ospreys will decide the vital fifth place on the ladder.

The Zone One challenge against the Gold Coast District was played in great spirits in front a good sized spectator crowd and both presidents, Kris Lehfeldt and Brian Marshall, agreed to hold a rematch later in the year.

For the record, Gold Coast won on the day.

For ladders and results, visit lawnbowlsnews.com.