On the Mat: Sharks rediscover their bite

Greg Kelly vanessa.horstman

DON'T write us off yet.

That was the message loud and clear from the South Tweed Sharks and the Helensvale Hawks as they climbed back into the top five of the Premier League after decisive wins over "pretenders”, the Tweed Ospreys and Greenslopes Geckos in round nine of the Premier League.

The Sharks and the Hawks had lost their places in the top five after both sides suffered unexpected losses in round eight.

The Geckos and Ospreys jumped into fourth and fifth place respectively, but for one round only as the Sharks downed the Ospreys by 11 shots.

Nev Jenkins defeated Paul Girdler 18-10, Kelvin Kerkow defeated Steven Tong 23-16 in dominant displays and while Steve Glasson lost to Mark Bayliss 17-21, Girdler and Kerkow's strong performances was enough to secure a big overall win.

The Hawks, back to full strength with the return of Mark Casey, Brett Wilkie and Nathan Rice for their round nine clash, with the then fourth place Geckos, dominated the clash, winning on all three rinks, 83-58.

Casey defeated Michael Turner 30-15, Wilkie defeated Scott McLaughlin 23-19, while Rice defeated Chris Ryan 30-24.

Broadbeach Bulls, Pine River Pirates and Hamilton Power hold down the top three spots with only two rounds to play.

Helensvale sit in fourth place on 11 points and South Tweed have claimed fifth place on 10 points.

While South Tweed are equal with the Ospreys and Geckos on 10 match points, the Sharks have 14 rink wins compared with 12.5 and 12 rink wins for the Osprey (sixth) and the Geckos (seventh) on 12 rink wins.

The Sharks play 10th place Belmont Blaze tonight at home and should win comfortably where as the Ospreys travel to Kawana (eleventh) on the Sunshine Coast in the first clash between the two new sides for the 2017 season.

In other bowls news, if you like playing singles on good greens in a different format over eight weeks, then Coolangatta Bowls Club is well and truly the place to be in 2017.

Games director extraordinaire, 87-year-old Ray Meagher, is the man to see for Saturday morning Singles and the always popular Tuesday morning Pairs.

Meagher, a life member, three-times past president, secretary and local bowling identity, has been a Coolangatta member for 27 years.

He has seen many champions line up on the renowned greens at Coolangatta, especially during the halcyon days of the 1980s when the renowned Coolangatta Masters was in full swing.

This year, the popular Coolangatta Bonanza Men's Triples is celebrating its 50 year anniversary and Meagher is hoping all locals and visitors will fill the greens from June 22-24.

Entry forms found at: www.lawnbowlsnews.com.