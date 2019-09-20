Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cameron Robert Campbell is wanted by police after failing to turn up to court.
Cameron Robert Campbell is wanted by police after failing to turn up to court. File
Crime

On the run: Warrant issued for accused drug trafficker

Danielle Buckley
by
20th Sep 2019 4:59 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WARRANT has been issued for the arrest of a man accused of drug trafficking after he failed to show up at court.

Cameron Robert Campbell, who is believed to be a former Gladstone businessman, was due to be sentenced in Brisbane Supreme Court on Friday morning on one charge each of drug trafficking and unlawful supply of weapons.

Justice Elizabeth Wilson made the order in front of the prosecutor and the legal team representing the absent Mr Campbell. 　

"I order a bench warrant to be issued for the arrest of Cameron Robert Campbell," Justice Wilson said.

"He's failed to appear in accordance with his undertaking today."

Justice Wilson ordered he be arrested and brought before the courts.

She then adjourned the court. - NewsRegional

cameron robert campbell court crime drugs
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Stone walls to be moved from hospital site

    premium_icon Stone walls to be moved from hospital site

    News Workers discovered the walls earlier this year during works for the construction of the new Tweed Valley Hospital

    ‘Lefty teachers’ blamed for youth crime wave

    premium_icon ‘Lefty teachers’ blamed for youth crime wave

    Crime “The trend of disrespect from the younger generation growing"

    'Is there a bong or a bomb in town?'

    'Is there a bong or a bomb in town?'

    Offbeat Jacob Stewart was just saying what everyone else was thinking

    Men’s shed to stay put after wave of support

    premium_icon Men’s shed to stay put after wave of support

    Council News Pottsville Men’s Shed to stay put after a wave of community support.