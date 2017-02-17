On Track loses leader in shock resignation

THE chief of a key Tweed community service group has resigned from her role and an acting CEO appointed in her place.

The now former On Track Community Partnerships chief executive officer Elaine De Vos declined to comment on her departure other than to say it was for "personal reasons”.

She came to the role in early 2015 and her immediate resignation, which took effect this week, came as a shock to many.

Paul Payne, a board director of Third Sector Australia (3SA) of which OTCP is a subsidiary, has been appointed acting CEO.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, 3SA chair Stephen McIntyre paid tribute to Ms De Vos and said services would not be disrupted by her departure.

"We assure all community members that the organisation remains committed to its industry-leading business model, and to the many customers who depend upon a range of support for their wellbeing,” Mr McIntyre said.

"This includes social activities, living skills programs, seeking refuge from abusive relationships or assistance in finding secure housing options.

"We will continue to provide the best services possible to the individuals and the communities that we serve.”

Mr Payne will be located at OTCP's head office in Coolangatta and will continue in the role until a permanent replacement for Ms De Vos is found.

Tweed MP Geoff Provest said he was surprised to learn of Ms De Vos' resignation but he had faith OTCP would continue to provide community services to the shire.