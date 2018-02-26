One charged after grinder used in Banora Point break-in

A PERSON has been charged with a break-in at Banora Central early Saturday morning.

Police said a Coles employee arrived for work about 4am when they heard noises coming from the office area.

The employee allegedly found two people, wearing hooded jumpers and skull masks, using a grinder.

The employee returned to the rear of the store to collect his bag and phone before phoning Triple 0.

Police attended and confronted the two people of interest, who attempted to flee.

One of them was chased and arrested, before being taken to Tweed Heads Police Station and charged with break and enter and stealing offences.

They will face Tweed Heads Local Court on March 19 and police are continuing to investigate the other person's identity.