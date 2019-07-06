One council's drastic measures to get you to pay your bills

LISMORE City Council has no plans to follow a neighbouring council's lead and turn off your taps if you don't pay your water bills.

Water flow restrictors are to be installed at the homes of Clarence Valley owner occupiers who, despite repeated reminders, fail to pay for their water use.

Clarence Valley Council general manager Ashley Lindsay said consumers would be given plenty of opportunity to pay, but ultimately their water flow would be reduced if they didn't take up those opportunities.

Water supply is still available when flow restrictors are installed, but water pressure is greatly reduced.

The move was designed to prevent rate payers who do pay on time from subsidising "the three per cent who don't pay".

According to a spokesperson for Lismore City Council, water restrictors would not be applied on households in the Lismore LGA.

While the council did not actively advertise payment plans, "direct debit was available to all customers so they can pay in instalments," the spokesperson said.

"Lismore City Council currently has hundreds of people signed up for direct debit payments and on payment arrangements (for arrears). People can apply to organise a payment arrangement if they cannot pay by the due date (this is specified on the water rate reminder letters sent to people who have overdue accounts).

"On any account, if there is an outstanding balance after the due date then interest is calculated on a daily basis at 7.5 per cent per annum."

In the Lismore LGA, water is charged on usage so there is no one amount for all households. It is charged at $3.91 per kilolitre plus a fixed service fee of $287.20 per annum. A broad average is about 250 kilolitres per household per annum.

Mr Lindsay said the devices placed on Clarence Valley restrictors would be removed when consumers paid their outstanding accounts.

"About 97 per cent of people do the right thing and pay on time, but they are effectively subsidising the three per cent who don't pay," he said.

"It is not fair on the majority. The message is pretty simple - pay on time and there will be no issue but if you don't pay after repeated requests your water pressure will be limited."

According to Clarance Valley Council's policy, the intention is to have a maximum period of three months for which debts may be paid under suitable arrangements.

Failure to strictly adhere to the terms of an arrangement to pay will result in the installation of a water limiter.

"If the account remains unpaid at the expiry of the 14-day period of the second water consumption reminder notice, a letter will be hand delivered by two water meter readers to the address advising that a water limiter will be placed on their water meter restricting the flow of water through their meter if the account is not settled within 48 hours of the date on the letter (68 days past due date)," the policy states.

"The council officers delivering the notice will also make enquiry when attending the property as to whether the occupant is the owner of the property and will not serve the notice if they become aware from this enquiry that the property is tenanted."

Mr Lindsay said water consumers who were experiencing difficulty paying their accounts should contact council's customer service staff.