A highway has been closed in both directions after a serious head-on collision.
One critical and highway closed after head-on crash

by Danielle O’Neal
15th Aug 2020 12:26 PM
A woman is in critical condition and the D'Aguilar Highway northwest of Brisbane has been closed in both directions after a serious head-on crash.

The two-vehicle head-on crash happened at Bracalba, near Mylett Rd, about 10.50am.

The woman was being treated by critical-care paramedics and the rescue helicopter had arrived.

Two other people were in a stable condition.

One person had to be cut free from the vehicle with hydraulic cutting equipment.

The Forensic Crash Unit was en route to the scene.

Motorists were being advised to avoid the area.

Originally published as One critical, highway closed in head-on crash

bracalba daguilar highway road crash

