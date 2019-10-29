‘One day will not unravel years of love in our close-knit school’

The message on the school noticeboard this morning.

NOTES of love and positivity have been posted around a Townsville primary school the morning after a shocking teacher stabbing rocked the school.

Yesterday morning, an armed 11-year-old girl was tasered after she allegedly stabbed a teacher with a knife at the Townsville primary school.

She has since been charged by police.

"It's times like this that the kind words and support offered by the many parents and friends of our school matter most," the school posted on their Facebook page this morning.

"These are received with much gratitude, empathy and mindfulness and will bolster the recovery of those directly affected. Kindness will always trump criticism."

The school’s message to students and parents after a teacher was allegedly stabbed on Monday morning. Photo: Facebook

A note to parents and carers from the school principal was sent home with students yesterday afternoon after the incident, which read:

"Dear parents and caregivers,

"(The school) considers the safety of its students and staff as top priority.

"As you may be aware, the Queensland Police Service and Queensland Ambulance Service attended the school today in response to an incident.

"I want to reassure you that we treat the safety and welfare of your children, our students, and our staffa s our highest priority.

"The school is able to provide guidance support for anyone who requires it. If you would like this arranged for your child please contact the school to make arrangements.

"I understand there may be some concerns from parents in the school community in relation to this matter and welcome you to contact me directly to discuss any issues."