EMERGENCY services attended an incident a Fishery Creek, Ballina, where a woman died. Photo: AAP Image/James Ross
Woman dies after car plunges into Ballina creek

Alison Paterson
3rd Sep 2020 10:00 AM | Updated: 11:21 AM
UPDATE 10.25am: POLICE confirmed a woman has died after her vehicle was located partially submerged in a creek in the state's Northern Rivers.

Yesterday, officers from Richmond Police District were contacted in relation to a concern for welfare for a 42-year-old woman.

Following further inquiries, police attended Fishery Creek at West Ballina about 8pm, where they located a vehicle partially submerged in the water.

The three responding male officers - a leading senior constable, a senior constable and a chief inspector - swam to the vehicle, where they smashed open the back window and extricated the driver, believed to be the 42-year-old woman.

Officers pulled the woman to shore and commenced CPR before the arrival of NSW Ambulance paramedics, however she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The deceased was then transported by road ambulance to Ballina Hospital.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
 

 

Original story: ONE person has died after a vehicle was submerged in a creek on the Northern Rivers on Wednesday night.

Ambulance NSW confirmed two road crews called out at just before 8.15pm to attend the incident after a car was reported as having driven off the road and was submerged in Fishery Creek, Ballina.

It is understood one person died at the scene.

Richmond Police District are expected to make an announcement later today.

Anyone experiencing difficulty is urged to call Lifeline on 131 114 or Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636.

More to come.

ambulance nsw ballina northern rivers richmond police district
