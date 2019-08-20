One dead after three-vehicle crash at Tweed Heads

ONE MALE has died, and two other drivers have been taken for testing after a fatal crash in Tweed Heads on Tuesday night.

NSW Police reported a scooter driver was involved in a three-vehicle accident on Ducat St, around 6pm.

The driver of the scooter died at the scene according to Police.

"A scooter travelling south on Ducat St collided with a ute and an oncoming Toyota Prado," a NSW Police spokeswoman said.

"The male driver died at the scene.

"The two (other) drivers have been taken for mandatory blood and urine testing, and were not injured."

Tweed District Rescue Squad were also on the scene.

More to come.