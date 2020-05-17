Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Light plane crashes in backyard, kills one person

by Alex Turner-Cohen
17th May 2020 1:02 PM

A light plane has crashed into a NSW home, leaving one dead.

Police were called to a property in Windella, about 50km from Newcastle along NSW's coast, about 10.15am following reports a plane had crashed into a backyard.

One man, who is yet to be identified, has died.

He was the single occupant of the aircraft.

From the Royal Newcastle Aero Club website
From the Royal Newcastle Aero Club website

 

The house where the crash occurred is adjacent to the Royal Newcastle Aero Club.

This could indicate the man was attempting to land or take off from the club when he crashed.

The Rural Fire Service is on the scene mopping up a fuel spill and providing hazmat assistance.

Officers from the Port Stephens/Hunter police district have established a crime scene and started investigating the incident.

Originally published as One dead as plane crashes in backyard

More Stories

light plane plane crashes

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Learner driver allegedly leads police on wild pursuit

        premium_icon Learner driver allegedly leads police on wild pursuit

        Crime A lengthy police chase through the Tweed Byron region last night has ended with a learner licence driver charged with a string of dangerous driving offences.

        ‘Makes no sense’: Small gyms forgotten in blanket rule

        premium_icon ‘Makes no sense’: Small gyms forgotten in blanket rule

        Health Tweed gym owner furious about latest easing of virus restrictions

        Farmers claim rural strategy complaints fell on deaf ears

        premium_icon Farmers claim rural strategy complaints fell on deaf ears

        News Farmers say it was produced “to satisfy bureaucratic requirements”

        Pubs and clubs: Who’s opening in Tweed this weekend

        premium_icon Pubs and clubs: Who’s opening in Tweed this weekend

        Business Patrons have been left confused by the latest easing of restrictions