Neighbouring properties were evacuated as a house fire ripped through a house, leaving one dead.
News

One dead in house fire

by Danielle O’Neal
6th Dec 2019 8:26 PM
A PERSON has died in a house fire in Brisbane's east this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman confirmed an adult was found dead inside the house following the blaze.

Neighbouring properties were evacuated in the fire on Sankey St, Carina, at 4.10pm.

Eight crews attended the blaze.

Housefire rages at Carina. Picture: Twitter/Queensland Ambulance Service
A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the highset house was "fully involved" when crews arrived.

Police evacuated a neighbouring unit.

Energex were called to the scene due to multiple powerlines being brought down.

The fire was reported under control by firefighters at 5.10pm.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the blaze.

Smoke billows from a housefire at Carina in Brisbane's east. Picture: 7 News
Housefire rages at Carina. Picture: Twitter/Queensland Ambulance Service
fatality fire house fire

