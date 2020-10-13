Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
NCA NewsWire
NCA NewsWire
News

One dead in Australian uni ceiling collapse

by Angie Raphael
13th Oct 2020 5:15 PM

At least one person is believed to be dead after a glass ceiling caved in at a new construction area at Curtin University in Western Australia.

St John Ambulance would not confirm the death, but said multiple people had been injured and two ambulances were at the scene in Bentley.

The collapse happened just before 1pm on Tuesday, prompting police and emergency services to rush to the campus.

The building, which is located at the northern end of the campus, is part of a project called The Exchange, which includes a hotel, student accommodation and retail space.

More to come.

curtin university editors picks workplace health and safety

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hospo boss stunned as no one applies for jobs

        Premium Content Hospo boss stunned as no one applies for jobs

        Business A hospitality boss says is stunned he can’t fill more than a dozen jobs – but says a major stumbling block could be to blame.

        3 sharks caught off North Coast beaches today

        Premium Content 3 sharks caught off North Coast beaches today

        News Shark mitigation devices have been helping to keep beachgoers safe

        Impaired accused knew ‘killing was wrong’, court hears

        Premium Content Impaired accused knew ‘killing was wrong’, court hears

        Crime A FORENSIC psychologist has told the murder trial the accused’s cognitive problems...