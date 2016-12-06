25°
News

One dead, one injured after Mt Warning lightning strike

Daniel McKenzie
Aisling Brennan
and | 6th Dec 2016 11:15 AM Updated: 1:13 PM
A witness to the fatality on Mt Warning who was struck by Lightening is interviewed by Tweed Heads Police at the foot of the Mountain.
A witness to the fatality on Mt Warning who was struck by Lightening is interviewed by Tweed Heads Police at the foot of the Mountain. Scott Powick

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

UPDATE 1pm: A BODY has been retrieved by rescue services from Mt Warning following a lightning strike earlier today. 

A government contractors van then removed the body from the national park car park at 11.38am. 

SES Chaplian Paul von Bratt was on the scene to offer support to emergency services and also spoke with the two teens who gave initial medial assistance before the paramedics arrived. 

"I was making sure they were okay, giving them a basic understanding of what they would experience as normal human beings responding to a critical incident," Mr von Bratt said. 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Mr von Bratt said the two teens, who were not connected to the the injured pair, were "tired but okay."

"From what I could gather from our quick conversation was they were hiking up to enjoy the sunrise, of course the weather delayed that so on their way down they were assisting," he said.

Police are yet to confirm the any more details about the victims until the next of kin have been identified. 

 

MONDAY 11.15am: A WOMAN has been taken to Murwillumbah Hospital suffering from shock and neck injuries after her tent was struck by lightning and her partner killed at Mt Warning early today.

Her partner's body is still being retrieved from the top of the mountain by rescue services, with weather conditions ruling out any assistance by helicopter services.

Tweed Byron LAC Superintendent Wayne Starling said paramedics had managed to steer the woman, who was suffering from neck injuries and shock, to the care of the hospital.

"A couple were camping in a tent at Mt Warning last night," Supt Starling said.

"About 4.50am this morning lightning struck a tree adjoining their tent. He was killed pretty much instantly."

Supt Starling said two people, believed to be teenagers hiking in the area, had tried to assist the couple before alerting authorities.

"We had two persons from Queensland try to rescucitate him for over an hour," Supt Starling.

"A woman was with him in the tent and she has received neck injuries and there is some shock. She has been convyed to Murwillumbah Hospital."

Supt Starling said 35 emergency services workers from National Parks and Wildlife Services, Rural Fire Service, NSW Ambulance, SES and police were involved in the rescue operation.

The two teenagers, who were not connected to the injured couple, are believed to have been hiking when they came across the pair and administered medical treatment until paramedics arrived on the scene.

SES chaplain Paul von Bratt, who spoke with the teens, said they were emotionally distressed.

Further details on the victims will be released after the next of kin have been identified.

Weather conditions improving

Meanwhile, weather conditions are expected to ease at Mt Warning as rescue operations continue to retrieve the body of a man killed by lightning overnight.

Weatherzone meteorologist Kim Westcott said rainy and cloudy conditions should ease as the morning progresses, before more storms potentially move into the region from this evening.

"We are looking at clearing conditions this morning, but it will be windy and humid in the afternoon," Ms Westcott said.

"There's a slight chance of another thunderstorm later this evening and into tomorrow morning."

The Northern Rivers was drenched during severe storms early this morning with Murwillumbah bucketed by 42mm of rain over the last 24 hours, while Uki recorded a drenching of 23mm.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  lightning lightning strike mt warning murwillumbah rescue service ses tweed

One dead, one injured after Mt Warning lightning strike

One dead, one injured after Mt Warning lightning strike

A BODY has been retrieved by rescue services from Mt Warning following a lightning strike earlier today.

Coffs touted as medical marijuana trials begin in NSW

The Federal Government has moved to legalise medical marijuana, with the onus now on the state governments to follow suit.

NSW cancer patients can now apply for medical marijuana trial

Is this child sex offender too old for jail?

Former St Johns College Woodlawn teacher James Doran has been found guilty of committing a series of sex crimes against students.

Guilty of dozens of sex crimes, James Doran may never see prison

Gold Coast smashed by severe lightning storm

Sharyn Lee Kimpton‎ posted this cracker photo of lighting at Surfers Paradise on the Gold Coast on Tuesday morning via Higgins Storm Chasing / Facebook.

Pictures have been flooding in on social media of the lightning bolts

Local Partners

One public transport system on way

A solution's in sight for frustrated Tweed public transport users who are currently forced to use two different ticketing systems.

Tweed achieves green status with top awards

TOP MARKS: Fingal Head Coastcare member Kay Bolton, Councillor Ron Cooper and Tweed/Byron Aboriginal Land Council CEO Leweena Williams celebrate their respective Blue Star Sustainability Awards.

Keeping Tweed beautiful with awards.

Man builds playground entirely out of packing tape

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

VIDEO:And here's where you can play on it.

Cooly sings out for carols

Santa gets ready to skydive into the Coolangatta Christmas Carols on Sunday, December 13. Photo: Scott Powick Daily News

Santa dropping in for Christmas Carols at Coolangatta

Countdown to Woodford Folk Festival begins

ECONOMIC BOON: Woodford Folk Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Photo Contributed

The first larger-than-life inhabitants have stepped into Woodfordia

Pop star Liam Payne's Facebook hacked with porn

Pop star Liam Payne's Facebook hacked with porn

POP star Liam Payne's Facebook page has been hacked with pornographic photographs.

Tim Roth was abused by his grandfather

Tim Roth was abused by his grandfather during his childhood.

Leo designs shocker tattoo for Tom Hardy after lost bet

Leonardo DiCaprio has designed a new tattoo for Tom Hardy

Hollywood star at home on the Coffs Coast

FEELING LUCKY, SON?: Scott Eastwood visited the Coffs Coast

Guess which Hollywood star has been seen around the Coffs Coast?

Ricky Gervais: There's 'no point' marrying Jane Fallon

RICKY Gervais "doesn't see the point" in marrying Jane Fallon.

Hacksaw Ridge wins big in first round of AACTA Awards

Luke Bracey and Andrew Garfield in a scene from the movie Hacksaw Ridge.

THE major awards will be handed out on Wednesday night.

Paris Hilton fumes at clumsy partygoers

A reveller spilt their drink on Paris Hilton's DJ decks

Beach Baby!

6/2 Twenty Eighth Avenue, Palm Beach 4221

Unit 2 1 1 Interest Above...

Be VERY quick with this charming north Palm Beach pearl! After 15 happy years in residence the owners are upsizing, creating a fantastic opportunity for one very...

STUNNING GROUND FLOOR 3 BEDROOM APARTMENT IN THE &#39;ROCKS RESORT&#39;

GE/828 ''The Rocks Resort", Pacific Parade, Currumbin 4223 ...

Unit 3 2 1 $825,000

This stunning ground floor 3 bedroom apartment offers an unparalleled combination of space and luxury finishes. Recently renovated throughout with upmarket...

Exceptional Rendered Family Home with Views to the Surfers Paradise Skyline

56 Mount Bilinga Circuit, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 2 2 $699,000

This rendered family home rests on a large elevated block capturing fantastic Hinterland views, right through to the Surfers Paradise skyline. A modern...

Once in a Lifetime!

230A Trees Road, Tallebudgera 4228

Residential Land Surrounded by top notch acreage homes, a move to this peaceful environment ... Forthcoming...

Surrounded by top notch acreage homes, a move to this peaceful environment may be a once in a lifetime opportunity for your family. Established trees, beautiful...

Bush to Beach in Minutes!

112 Valley Drive, Tallebudgera 4228

House 4 2 4 Above $779,000

After living for 14 years in this lovely acreage home the owners are now moving on, creating a unique window of opportunity for one very fortunate family. Valley...

Well-presented Duplex in a Superb Location

2/1 Malparara Street, Tugun 4224

Duplex 2 1 1 $475,000

Situated in a sought-after location within a short stroll to Tugun Beach, public transport and the local shopping precinct, this well-presented duplex is sure to...

&#39;THE BAY APARTMENTS&#39; - RAINBOW BAY - YOURS TO OWN TODAY!

36/243 Boundary Street (The Bay Apartments), Rainbow Bay...

Unit 2 2 1 $465,000

Located in the secure Bay Apartments in the heart of Rainbow Bay and surrounded by a beach lifestyle is this comfortable fully furnished 2 bedroom apartment.

The Ultimate Beach House

2 King Street, Fingal Head 2487

House 4 3 2 Price Guide...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION SATURDAY 10 DECEMBER AT 12:00 - 12:30PM NSW DST Located in an enviable corner position directly opposite beach access, this stunning low...

The Last Resort

1 Dune Street, Fingal Head 2487

House 4 2 2 Price Guide...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION SATURDAY 10 DECEMBER 11:00 - 11:30AM NSW DST You will quickly feel at home in this peaceful beach style abode tucked away in an exclusive...

The Essence of Luxury and Style with Ocean Views

22 Parkes Lane, Terranora 2486

House 3 3 2 $759,000

This exceptionally designed floor plan reveals warm timber flooring and high ceilings which creates a striking architectural impression. With its welcoming...

Developer's grand new multi-million dollar estate

NEW ESTATE: This is the only plan revealed by the property developer's new Billabongs Estate in Agnes Water.

DEVELOPER given the go ahead for a massive estate with 149 homes.

Banks reclaim Gladstone homes as job losses bite

LONG FALL: Property experts Heron Todd say, based on key market indicators, Gladstone is still travelling to the bottom of the market, with property prices set to get cheaper.

Property valuers say Gladstone housing market hasn't hit the bottom

The million dollar property to test Mackay's market

This Victoria St building will go to auction Tuesday and investors will be watching closely to see how much it sells for.

'High profile architect designed CBD asset' goes to auction

Chinese locked out of Australian property market

The rules are different if you're a foreigner

The buyer was from China - the trouble started right there

Morrison signs off on new affordable rental model

Australia's Treasurer Scott Morrison speaks during a press conference after a meeting of the Council of Federal Financial Relations at Parliament House in Canberra, Friday, Dec. 2, 2016.

Scott Morrison signed off on development of a new financing model

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!