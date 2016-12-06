One dead, one injured after Mt Warning lightning strike

A witness to the fatality on Mt Warning who was struck by Lightening is interviewed by Tweed Heads Police at the foot of the Mountain.

UPDATE 1pm: A BODY has been retrieved by rescue services from Mt Warning following a lightning strike earlier today.

A government contractors van then removed the body from the national park car park at 11.38am.

SES Chaplian Paul von Bratt was on the scene to offer support to emergency services and also spoke with the two teens who gave initial medial assistance before the paramedics arrived.

"I was making sure they were okay, giving them a basic understanding of what they would experience as normal human beings responding to a critical incident," Mr von Bratt said.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Mr von Bratt said the two teens, who were not connected to the the injured pair, were "tired but okay."

"From what I could gather from our quick conversation was they were hiking up to enjoy the sunrise, of course the weather delayed that so on their way down they were assisting," he said.

Police are yet to confirm the any more details about the victims until the next of kin have been identified.

MONDAY 11.15am: A WOMAN has been taken to Murwillumbah Hospital suffering from shock and neck injuries after her tent was struck by lightning and her partner killed at Mt Warning early today.

Her partner's body is still being retrieved from the top of the mountain by rescue services, with weather conditions ruling out any assistance by helicopter services.

Tweed Byron LAC Superintendent Wayne Starling said paramedics had managed to steer the woman, who was suffering from neck injuries and shock, to the care of the hospital.

"A couple were camping in a tent at Mt Warning last night," Supt Starling said.

"About 4.50am this morning lightning struck a tree adjoining their tent. He was killed pretty much instantly."

Supt Starling said two people, believed to be teenagers hiking in the area, had tried to assist the couple before alerting authorities.

"We had two persons from Queensland try to rescucitate him for over an hour," Supt Starling.

"A woman was with him in the tent and she has received neck injuries and there is some shock. She has been convyed to Murwillumbah Hospital."

Supt Starling said 35 emergency services workers from National Parks and Wildlife Services, Rural Fire Service, NSW Ambulance, SES and police were involved in the rescue operation.

The two teenagers, who were not connected to the injured couple, are believed to have been hiking when they came across the pair and administered medical treatment until paramedics arrived on the scene.

SES chaplain Paul von Bratt, who spoke with the teens, said they were emotionally distressed.

Further details on the victims will be released after the next of kin have been identified.

Weather conditions improving

Meanwhile, weather conditions are expected to ease at Mt Warning as rescue operations continue to retrieve the body of a man killed by lightning overnight.

Weatherzone meteorologist Kim Westcott said rainy and cloudy conditions should ease as the morning progresses, before more storms potentially move into the region from this evening.

"We are looking at clearing conditions this morning, but it will be windy and humid in the afternoon," Ms Westcott said.

"There's a slight chance of another thunderstorm later this evening and into tomorrow morning."

The Northern Rivers was drenched during severe storms early this morning with Murwillumbah bucketed by 42mm of rain over the last 24 hours, while Uki recorded a drenching of 23mm.